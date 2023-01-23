Wisconsin’s governor is sticking with his theme of more money. Governor Tony Evers last night used his state of the state speech to push for billions in new spending. The governor says he wants to spend two billion-dollars more on public schools in the state, and earmark 20 percent of the state’s sales tax to spend more on local government. The governor says Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape ever, and he wants to spend some of the state’s record six-point-six billion-dollar surplus.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO