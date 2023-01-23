Read full article on original website
715newsroom.com
DHS Looking For Suggestions on Opioid Settlement Money
The Wisconsin Department of Human Services wants suggestions on how to spend the state’s money from a recent opioid settlement. The department says it’s getting eight-million dollars to invest in statewide projects and programs. You can provide input on the Department of Human Services website.
715newsroom.com
Xcel Grant to Land at Feed My People
Xcel Energy announced that Feed My People Food Bank is the recipient of a $5,000 grant as part of the Xcel Energy Foundation’s 2022 Employee Choice Grant Award. Feed My People received the most votes from Wisconsin and Michigan employees. Each year, employees nominate nonprofits for the award, and all employees statewide then vote for a single finalist.
715newsroom.com
No Parallel Parking? DMV Hits Breaks On Road Test
Wisconsin’s DMV managers want to continue to allow some new drivers to skip their road test. The DMV yesterday suggested making its driving test waiver permanent. The DMV says 87 percent of new drivers since May of 2020, when the DMV closed because of the coronavirus, have been given a waiver. That comes to over 108 thousand drivers. There are worries though. Some drivers ed teachers say not testing new drivers behind the wheel will make the roads more dangerous.
715newsroom.com
State of the State Speech Includes Spending Goals
Wisconsin’s governor is sticking with his theme of more money. Governor Tony Evers last night used his state of the state speech to push for billions in new spending. The governor says he wants to spend two billion-dollars more on public schools in the state, and earmark 20 percent of the state’s sales tax to spend more on local government. The governor says Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape ever, and he wants to spend some of the state’s record six-point-six billion-dollar surplus.
715newsroom.com
Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars
An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
