The U.S. Marshals are now part of the search for a murder suspect from Madison who is one the run. Charvis Blue is facing homicide charges for his role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Madison’s north side last July. He hasn’t been seen since. Madison Police and the Marshals are asking anyone who knows anything about Blue’s whereabouts to please come forward.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO