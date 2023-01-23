ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
715newsroom.com

U.S. Marshals Now Part of Search for Murder Suspect

The U.S. Marshals are now part of the search for a murder suspect from Madison who is one the run. Charvis Blue is facing homicide charges for his role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Madison’s north side last July. He hasn’t been seen since. Madison Police and the Marshals are asking anyone who knows anything about Blue’s whereabouts to please come forward.
MADISON, WI
715newsroom.com

Madison Man Sentenced In Federal Drug Case

A Madison man is headed to federal prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Charlie Goodwin was sentenced this week to eleven years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison says Goodwin was arrested back in 2021 after he sold a pound of meth to a confidential source. The attorney’s office says officers found over 16-thousand dollars, guns, and drug packaging material at his girlfriend’s house where he was arrested.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy