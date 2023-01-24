Read full article on original website
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
NBC Chicago
Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.
Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb. According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community
Immigrant farm worker charged with 7 murders in northern California shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan 25 (Reuters) - A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker was formally charged with premeditated murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of seven co-workers near San Francisco, the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which 18 people were killed.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
Kari Lake Claims Discovery of 200k Failed Votes in Arizona: 'This is Huge'
Trump ally Lake is continuing to insist her defeat in Arizona was the result of election rigging or malfeasance.
Proud Boys charged over Jan. 6 attack “intend to subpoena Trump as a witness at trial”: report
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Members of the Proud Boys are reportedly telling former President Donald Trump to stand back and stand by for a subpoena. According to New York...
Fox40
Harris to visit California in aftermath of shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay
Vice President Harris will travel to California on Wednesday in the wake of a pair of mass shootings there that left nearly 20 people dead combined. Harris will visit the Los Angeles area, where 11 people were killed and nine were wounded in a shooting on Saturday at a ballroom in Monterey Park during Lunar New Year festivities.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EST
Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king. BANGKOK (AP) — A 27-year-old activist has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a court that found he defamed Thailand's monarchy in several Facebook posts. Clothing merchant Mongkhon Thirakot, who was arrested last August, was granted bail while his case is appealed. Thailand's lese majeste law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often used to quash political dissent. Pro-democracy protests in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law, which previously was rarely employed. Two young women charged with the offense were hospitalized this week while on a hunger strike.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
kalkinemedia.com
Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Reuters) -A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance hall during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration late on Saturday near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said. The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack...
buzzfeednews.com
The Latest Updates On The Half Moon Bay And Monterey Park Shootings
This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. At least seven people were killed in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. A shooter killed at least seven people at a mushroom...
