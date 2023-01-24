ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.

Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb. According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:58 p.m. EST

Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king. BANGKOK (AP) — A 27-year-old activist has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by a court that found he defamed Thailand's monarchy in several Facebook posts. Clothing merchant Mongkhon Thirakot, who was arrested last August, was granted bail while his case is appealed. Thailand's lese majeste law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often used to quash political dissent. Pro-democracy protests in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law, which previously was rarely employed. Two young women charged with the offense were hospitalized this week while on a hunger strike.
