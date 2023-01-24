Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
CAR AND DRIVER
Chevy Will Fix the Corvette Z06 That Popped Its Engine After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 owner Marco Garcia hasn't had an ideal experience with his mid-engine sports car thus far. After traveling just 52 miles in the car after taking delivery, the Z06's 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 engine failed, leaving Garcia stuck on the side of the highway. After his initial videos related to the event caught the attention of fans online, GM has opted to make the situation right. Garcia says the car will be repaired free of charge.
Cruise The Coast In Style In This 1964 Corvette Convertible on Bring A Trailer
Great displacement, sleek styling, and a smooth color, that’s the Corvette dream. In 1964 GM was on a roll with models like the GTO, Chevelle, and, most notably, the Corvette. That last model was extremely potent on the American automotive market due to the car’s popularity in mainstream pop culture. Generations of the Corvette have come and went but none were nearly as iconic as the second model. Here’s a particularly great example of how that year’s ambition affected their cars.
Maple Brothers Is Selling A Beautiful 1960 Corvette
Even new models have to respect this car’s engineering. 1960, the beginning of an era for GM and all of the nation's muscle and sports car builders of that time. You had such vehicles as the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger/Charger. However there is one car that stood out atop the rest as a true icon of American speed. That, of course, was the first generation Corvette.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
Comments / 1