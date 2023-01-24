ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneyfanatic.com

Guest Tries To Steal Part of Splash Mountain, Disney Takes Action

Guests can’t get enough of Splash Mountain… so much so they’re trying to steal parts of it before the iconic attraction shuts down. Splash Mountain is closing, much to many fans’ consternation. The iconic Disney ride based on the older Disney movie, Song of the South, will soon be replaced with the Princess and the Frog-themed ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many fans have implored and even started petitions to have Disney revoke their decision to replace the attraction, it’s fallen on deaf ears, and Disney has made constant and consistent progress on the retheme, even announcing the closure date of the ride.
disneyfanatic.com

The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’

There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
disneyfanatic.com

Walls Bulge as Water Leaks Into Deluxe Disney World Resort

When you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many amazing experiences that await you. From enjoying the dozens of fun attractions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, to dining on some of the most delicious food you will ever eat, and staying at hotels that transport you to another world, Disney World vacations are always memorable experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

When You Travel, Put A Shoe In The Hotel Room Safe!

This is a great life hack that's so simple and brilliant: put one of your shoes in the hotel room safe when you travel!. This comes from The Daily Mirror's Travel section, where a flight attendant Esther from the Dutch airline KLM said that it's an easy way to not be forgetful. She said that you should put your valuables in the shoe, like your passport or license or credit cards, and when you're packing your suitcase to leave, you'll remember where your missing shoe is. See! Simple and smart!
disneyfoodblog.com

The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Of all the resorts at Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the most unique!. How often do you get to say you woke up to the view of a savanna full of African animals? The theming of this resort is unlike any other and it completely immerses you — you almost forget you’re in Central Florida! But what about when it comes to the food? Deciding where to eat can already be a stressful task, especially when there are a lot of restaurants at hotels like Animal Kingdom Lodge. That’s why we’ve put together a complete guide to eating at this resort!
FLORIDA STATE

