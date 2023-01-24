ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
European shares gain on earnings optimism

(Reuters) – European shares gained on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased worries over the corporate earnings season amid signs of a recession. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% at 0835 GMT, with technology and financial services stocks leading gains. STMicroelectronics jumped 8.4% after...
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe’s banks

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Rising borrowing costs are giving a long-awaited lift to Europe’s beleaguered banks, but they come with a sting in the tail. Last year central banks ended a decade of rock-bottom interest rates as the U.S. Federal Reserve and then the European Central Bank moved towards tightening.
No basis in Turkey for large price rises, cenbank chief says

ANKARA (Reuters) – There is no longer basis in Turkey for large price rises given increasing predictability in exchange rates and the support for financing, and data proves that inflation is slowing, the central bank’s head said on Thursday. Presenting the quarterly report, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the...
Luxury giant LVMH sales rise 9% in fourth quarter

PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 9% rise in sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping to partly offset COVID disruptions in China. Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group came to 22.7 billion euros...
Marketmind: Stumbling away

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Chip giant Intel’s grim earnings report along with mixed U.S data that showed a resilient economy but a labour market that remains tight will likely dominate investors’ minds and dictate Friday’s trading. The...
Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr -government

TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope

(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank’s view. While the U.S. economy...
Italy business morale improves in January but consumers more downbeat

ROME (Reuters) – Morale amongst Italian businesses rose in January but consumer confidence worsened, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Thursday, pointing to uncertain economic prospects at the start of the year. ISTAT’s manufacturing confidence index increased to 102.7 from 101.5, beating a median forecast of 101.8 in a...
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine – source

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. A government spokesperson, the foreign and...
Brazil’s Americanas reports 7,720 creditors, $8 billion in debt

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer Americanas SA reported on Wednesday a list of 7,720 creditors with debt totaling 41.2 billion reais ($8.02 billion) within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week...
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding

SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push

(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
Colombia’s economy has high growth potential but cannot ditch oil, mining -IDB

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s economy has high growth potential, boosted by agriculture, tourism and interconnectivity between different economic sectors, but will continue to depend on its oil and mining industries, a high-ranking official of the Inter-American Development Bank said on Thursday. The government of President Gustavo Petro wants...
Tata’s Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order – sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely guarded, tough...
IMF says BOJ could enhance yield flexibility before price goal met

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan could consider steps to allow bond yields to move more flexibly even before inflation durably hits its 2% target, the International Monetary Fund’s Japan mission chief Ranil Salgado told Reuters. Allowing long-term interest rates to move more flexibly would allow the...
U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.2% last month, the...
