CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Half Moon Bay shooting: New witness accounts, word from family of 1 of 7 killed
"I heard everything, the gunshots": We're getting new witness accounts from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, and a word from the family of one farmworker lost in the tragedy.
lookout.co
At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
iheart.com
Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody
---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
7 dead, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay this afternoon, a source confirmed to ABC7 News.
KCRA.com
7 killed in separate Half Moon Bay shootings, officials say; suspected gunman arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay shootings at two locations was a farm employee and workplace violence is being investigated as the motive, officials said on Tuesday.Click here for the latest updates on Jan. 24. See below for previous coverage. Here is...
KRON4
Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
KTVU FOX 2
Reward increased for 'the Doodler,' alleged serial killer from 1970s
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are stepping up efforts to try to catch a serial killer dubbed "the Doodler" who has eluded authorities for almost 50 years. Cold case inspectors hope a big reward and a new sketch will finally lead to an arrest. The sister of one victim...
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
