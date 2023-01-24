As we all move toward more digital selling, it’s important to remember that customer service is on the front line in interacting with customers – and they can be a key asset in driving customer loyalty and retention. Although many companies aspire to make their service organizations revenue centers instead of cost centers, many are far from that goal: technologies and strategies focused on cost containment instead of optimizing outcomes and a transactional view of how service agents are recruited, onboarded, and managed limit the potential of even the best agents and service managers. However, even the most resource-strapped service organizations can move closer to the goals of service that drives repeat business, upselling, and cross selling – and artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) are the answer.

