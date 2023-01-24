Read full article on original website
DMI Announces Acquisition of Simplex Mobility
Addition of Asset and Expense Management Platform Solidifies DMI’s Leadership Position in the Managed Mobility Services Market. DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and managed services, announced that it has acquired Simplex Mobility (“Simplex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of asset and expense management software. Simplex provides a centralized platform that manages all aspects of a customer’s mobile ecosystem including inventory management, help desk support, and cost optimization.
Quorum Announces Enhancements to its Online Service Scheduling Product
New robust design delivers an improved online service experience for customers. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that its DealerMine branded Online Service Scheduling (“OSS”) now has a new User Interface (“UI”) and an improved User Experience (“UX”) design. Additionally, DealerMine’s OSS was enhanced to allow for direct integration with select OEM maintenance menus and vehicle recall information.
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
Edify Adds Trish Stone to Executive Roster as VP of Sales Strategy Operations
Stone to lead company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success. Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations, Trish Stone. Stone will lead all of the company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success.
Optii Solutions Launches New Business Intelligence Solution
New and enhanced reporting will improve customers’ ability to make informed operational decisions. Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced that it is launching a new and improved business intelligence solution. The new reporting and insights capabilities will drastically improve its customers’ ability to get the right data served in a way that shortens the data-to-decision time.
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats. Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.
Stamus Networks Appoints Vice President, Customer Solutions
Seasoned professional to lead technical customer engagements. Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Phil Owens to Vice President, Customer Solutions. Phil joined the Stamus Networks team two years ago as the director of systems engineering, responsible...
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum and IT-Harvest Announce ServiceNow Technology Pavilion
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum, and IT-Harvest have announced a three way partnership to provide ServiceNow customers a detailed view of the integrated SecOps cybersecurity solutions available from ServiceNow technology partners. The ServiceNow Partner Pavilion will be featured as a special annex to the SecOps Demo Forum and will continue as...
OSARO, Leader in E-commerce Robotics, Appoints Karim ElKatcha to VP of Hardware Engineering
ElKatcha’s varied industry experience and expertise in infusing human factors into opto-mechanical products equips OSARO to accelerate the evolution of its product offerings for precision pick-and-place use cases in e-commerce, fulfillment, and logistics. OSARO, a global leader in machine learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has appointed Karim ElKatcha as vice-president...
Oomnitza Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm in Inaugural Digital Platform Conductor Market Guide
Oomnitza’s business process automation helps CIO and IT Leaders improve technology management and service delivery efficiency while reducing manual task volume. Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor within the inaugural Gartner Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools.
VSoft Names Steve Thomas as Vice President of Sales to Support Company’s Continued Growth
VSoft expands leadership team to address growing market demand for modern, more flexible digital and core banking technologies. VSoft Corporation, a global leader in providing information and technology solutions for financial institutions, has appointed Steve Thomas as Vice President of Sales to support the company’s continued growth and address the increased demand for modern banking technology among community financial institutions.
Commerce Acceleration Company Pacvue Launches Commerce Suite for 3P Sellers
First-to-market integrated commerce solution for both first-party and third-party sellers is now available. Pacvue, the commerce acceleration company, is excited to announce the launch of Pacvue Commerce 3P, an integrated software solution for all-in-one Amazon seller business management. As the only integrated first-party and third-party seller solution on the market,...
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximise the Power of Supply Chain Data
New integration with business intelligence tools provides customers with unprecedented access to trusted, real-time supply chain data to eliminate silos, maximise agility. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced the launch of Data Connector, an offering that allows customers to automatically access and leverage FourKites data directly within their existing business intelligence tool. By making supply chain data more accessible than ever before, Data Connector will help leaders across organisations access valuable insights to mitigate disruptions and expedite decision-making.
Traction Complete Secures Growth Financing After Recent Spin-Out From Salesforce-Acquired Consulting Firm Traction on Demand
Traction Complete, the leader in revenue operations apps native to Salesforce, announced the closing of its first substantial funding. Following the spin-out from Salesforce-acquired Traction on Demand, the company has secured $5 million in growth financing led by Vancouver’s Pender Ventures and San-Francisco-based Thomvest Ventures. “Our revenue operations solutions...
Customers Improve Productivity and Reduce Risk with New Oracle Primavera Cloud Capabilities
Comprehensive portfolio planning and scheduling solution averages 132% year-over-year growth since 2017. Engineering and construction organizations continue to turn to Oracle Primavera Cloud. Since 2017, Oracle has seen a 132% year-over-year average growth rate in customers using the solution to connect office and field teams, synchronize schedules and resources, and improve project outcomes. Companies taking advantage of Primavera Cloud’s planning, scheduling, resource and risk management capabilities include Bashundhara Group, DMCI Homes, McCarthy, and TNB Genco.
Delinea Bolsters Sales Leadership with New Chief Revenue Officer David Castignola
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, announced that David Castignola has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), leading the global sales organization at the PAM leader. Castignola brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity, including 20 years at...
Leading CDXP AutoLeadStar Partners with Auto Genius Lab To Improve Data Connectivity & Automotive Online Experiences
AutoLeadStar and Auto Genius Labs, the innovation arm of the leading community of high-growth automotive marketers, are announcing their partnership to improve consumer shopping experiences in the auto industry. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is announcing its partnership today with Auto Genius Labs,...
CallRevu Selected for Second Year to General Motors Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail Plus-Up Partner Program
Providing advanced call monitoring, fixed operations and virtual BDC solutions backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to GM Dealers. CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, has once again been selected by General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solutions (DDS) program to provide advanced call monitoring solutions back by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology augmented by Human Listening Agents to help retail automotive dealers convert more calls to appointments, opportunities and additional revenue.
Applying AI and NLP to Support Experience Management Enables Companies to Reduce Escalations and Accelerate Time to Resolution While Improving the Support Experience for Both Agents and Customers
As we all move toward more digital selling, it’s important to remember that customer service is on the front line in interacting with customers – and they can be a key asset in driving customer loyalty and retention. Although many companies aspire to make their service organizations revenue centers instead of cost centers, many are far from that goal: technologies and strategies focused on cost containment instead of optimizing outcomes and a transactional view of how service agents are recruited, onboarded, and managed limit the potential of even the best agents and service managers. However, even the most resource-strapped service organizations can move closer to the goals of service that drives repeat business, upselling, and cross selling – and artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) are the answer.
