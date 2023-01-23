Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Related
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Turnto10.com
Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
Patriots.com
No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance
Young Woods Elementary School upheld its end of a bargain made last fall, so Cole Strange and the New England Patriots returned to Providence on Wednesday to reward those with perfect attendance through the first half of the school year. "There's a lot of hard work that the kids put...
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Car fire sparks next to Providence home
Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control in about ten minutes.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
Valley Breeze
Once on death’s door, pinball bounces back in big way
PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye. Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series...
GoLocalProv
Hope High School Student Arrested for Bringing Machete With 14” Blade to School
A student at Hope High School in Providence was arrested after bringing a machete to school on Thursday. It marks the latest incident involving weapons at Providence schools. Providence Police were called to Hope High School shortly before 3 PM on Thursday for a report of a student with a knife.
News Channel Nebraska
Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway
AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Ski-mask wearing suspect tied to drive-by pellet gun shooting of 3 RIC students
Three students reported being hit with what police suspect is a pellet gun by someone in a car wearing a ski mask. All three were unhurt
ABC6.com
Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
Fire breaks out in Pawtucket home
One man was found in the driveway suffering from smoke inhalation.
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
Barrington rollover sends 1 to hospital
Barrington police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Wednesday night.
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
ABC6.com
‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Comments / 0