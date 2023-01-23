ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Turnto10.com

Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Once on death’s door, pinball bounces back in big way

PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye. Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series...
PAWTUCKET, RI
News Channel Nebraska

Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway

AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
AUBURN, NE
ABC6.com

Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
PAWTUCKET, RI

