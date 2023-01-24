Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King is brewing up a SECRET PLAN!

Emmerdale 's Nicola King is keeping her cards close to her chest in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nicola King's been nothing but the supportive sister to Bernice recently.

The beautician is having a hard time and has been suffering with the effects of going through the menopause and has been made redundant from Mandy's salon. But Nicola's been there for her.

Buoyed by her sister's encouragement, Bernice has found something new to do and has joined forces with Bob, hoping they can raise the cash to buy the B&B from retiring Pollard.

With time ticking on, the pair are desperately trying to find the finances.

Bob's frustrated when Nicola refuses to buy him out of the cafe.

So he and Bernice decide to get Jimmy drunk hoping he will persuade his wife to invest in the cafe! But that plan fails too.

Later, Nicola sneaks a moment alone to make a call. She's clearly on a mission and doesn't want anyone to hear what she's saying…

What is she up to? Is she secretly helping her sister out?

There's tension at Home Farm as Will is furious when he learns that Kim has given Sam and Lydia their jobs back.

It's humiliating for Will who created a furore when he wrongly accused Sam of stealing.

Lydia's pleased to be reinstated but makes it clear that her relationship with Kim is purely business from now on. Their friendship is over.

Kim's mind is taken off the grief when Caleb calls in to sign off on their deal on the stud farm.

Will tells his wife he thinks her new partner is a shyster but given Will's recent track record but Kim doesn't want to hear a word of it.

Feeling emasculated, Will tries to assert his position in front of bemused Caleb.

Laurel's in the thick of it again with Arthur who's upset when his LGBTQ assembly gets canceled because one of the parents has complained about it.

Arthur's devastated and as the ordeal rumbles on, the teen accuses Jai of being behind it and of wanting him to go ' back in the closet '.

When Marshall shows his support, the friends share a moment… Will they kiss?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.