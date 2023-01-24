Read full article on original website
KFDA
Randall’s Sadie Sanchez reaches 1,000-point milestone
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To get 1,000 career points, it would take a player about 80 games averaging 12.5 points per game. That is something Randall’s Sadie Sanchez has been dreaming of since freshman year, and she eclipsed the milestone halfway through her sophomore year in the 57-42 win over Hereford on January 10th. That is something that she knows only comes through hard work and dedication.
KFDA
Tascosa girls basketball cracks top 25 in latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a huge win over Amarillo High last week, the Tascosa girls basketball team has cracked the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. You can see where other Texas panhandle basketball teams ranked in the poll below. The Lady Rebels found themselves...
KFDA
Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor. It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s...
KFDA
Streams Palo Duro vs Amarillo High, West Plains vs Randall basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High and West Plains vs Randall basketball games. The games are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27. To stream the girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the...
KFDA
Canyon rolls past West Plains in second set of basketball matchups
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Wednesday night in dominating fashion, 71-27. The game was delayed a day due to weather, but it didn’t seem to impact the Lady Eagles all that much. They came out much stronger than they did against West Plains last time around in which they were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Sophomore Jaylee Moss led the way for Canyon with 14 points on the night. Ta’leeyah Glynn (12 points) and Abree Winfrey (11 points) were close behind in the scoring column.
KFDA
Tascosa’s Tayden Barnes and Amarillo High’s Mason Graham teaming up next season at New Mexico State
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “We good now.” Tayden Barnes said of his former rival Mason Graham. “That rivalry’s done now. We’re out of high school. It’s on to the college level.”. Barnes and Graham have become accustomed to facing off against each other. It’s...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
athleticbusiness.com
Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game
A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
KFDA
Boys big second half, girls big first half carries Vega over Boys Ranch
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vega Longhorns basketball teams came into Boys Ranch on Wednesday night and came away with two victories. The games were moved to Wednesday due to the snow on Tuesday and had an earlier start time than usual. The JV games were canceled due to weather, meaning the varsity teams were able to tip off an hour earlier than usual (albeit a day late).
Texas high school basketball fans accused of racist taunts, offensive clothing at game
Two rival Texas high schools have launched an investigation into racism at a basketball game after the fans allegedly made monkey noises at a player of color and wore offensive costumes. In a clip from the face-off Friday obtained by The Daily Beast, a player from River Road High School in Amarillo can be seen lining up a shot from the free throw line. The student section from Dalhart High School then erupts in noise, including loud monkey calls. “I think the student section is an amazing student involvement opportunity. But Dalhart has crossed the line tonight,” Cooper Pierce, a senior at...
KFDA
Registration closes tonight for ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to register for an ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. The Cold As Ice Run, hosted by Get Fit, starts this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the running store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St. The run...
KFDA
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Forget snowmen, these folks made a snow dragon!
Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
KFDA
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1. The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan....
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
