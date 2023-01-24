ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Review: A Sincere, Slight Look at the NBA Star’s College Years

By Steve Greene
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMBWM_0kP5iRbB00

Of all the major American sports, basketball is the one where personality shines through the easiest. There’s no helmet, no facemask. Any one player only has to share the court with nine others. The athleticism, the fire, and the smiles all come through. So one of the biggest challenges for any documentary filmmaker trying to make a biography of a professional basketball player is to contend with what’s already freely given.

In the world of the NBA, Stephen Curry isn’t one of the largest personalities, but he’s not a blank slate either. Watch clips from any of his Golden State Warriors’ title runs or his legendary game-winners, and you’ll see a man who isn’t afraid to show emotion when the lights are brightest. He’s lived a life around sports, having come from a family of athletes, including a father and brother who are fellow NBA vets. As the opening minutes of “Stephen Curry: Underrated ” show, he now has career records to go with a handful of championship rings. The biggest question for this feature-length Apple and A24 doc isn’t if all of that exists, but why. To find an answer, director Peter Nicks is tasked with going back to Curry’s time as a college undergrad.

Though the film sometimes feels like multiple Steph Curry docs merged into one, the thread that becomes the most significant begins with a flashback to the mid-2000s, tracking Curry’s recruitment to Davidson College. Over the course of his three years playing and studying there, he went from undervalued point guard to a topic of national conversation. Naturally, that attention came as a result of his on-court heroics. But the most illuminating parts of “Underrated” from that time are the tiny glimpses in between the games. It’s a more carefree, freewheeling Curry in that footage. (One particular clip from a campus sketch show will be a treat to anyone whose first few years of college featured an inexplicable amount of Asher Roth.) There are grainy digital camera shots of study rooms and hotel hallways, evoking his time there. Those become the thin backdrop for a remembrance of Curry’s Davidson teams and the NCAA tournament appearances that made the small North Carolina liberal arts college a coast-to-coast sensation for a few weeks in 2008.

Those glimpses are fun, and “Underrated” is . At the same time, it’s hard to escape the feeling that this film is struggling to make a compelling case for its own existence. Aside from some sparse input from Curry’s teammates and coaches (including the sage Bob McKillop, for whom the Davidson court is now named), there’s not much in those Wildcat runs that wouldn’t pop up in a well-produced, in-house NCAA special. (You hear far more from Jim Nantz, Gus Johnson, and Sean McDonough’s in-game calls than you do from Steph himself.) There’s a healthy dose of from-the-stands camcorder footage of games throughout Curry’s college tenure. But fun as that perspective is, the story of Curry’s career has already been written.

As far as what makes Curry the player he is, “Underrated” nods toward parents Dell and Sonya reworking his shot back in high school. Aside from the other technical elements of his current-day prep (seen all too sparingly in workout sequences), the rest of what “Underrated” offers as the secrets to Curry’s success are more in the realm of self-psychology. The motivating factors for any point in Curry’s career — to achieve greatness, support teammates, and represent his roots — are the kind of one-size-fits-all sentiments that you could graft onto pretty much every pro athlete’s origin story. Save for a few peppered comments about wanting to prove wrong the people who underestimated him for his size, “Underrated” is a spiritual sibling to last year’s ESPN Derek Jeter documentary series “ The Captain .” Both are tasked with wringing drama out of someone who’s lived a uniquely charmed sports existence.

The closest that Nicks gets to breaking that mold is putting forth Curry as a well-adjusted superstar, one who, despite living in a Bay Area house with a private gym, a bevy of Apple products, and a tastefully upscale interior, takes a workmanlike approach to his performance. On drives to the Chase Center for Warriors games with a camera in the passenger seat, he’s already locked into a silent focus. He approaches his strength-training regimen like a run to the grocery store. Even when his commercial shoot is crashed by a famous fan, he juggles all of those elements as someone who knows that they’re all part of the job. If there’s a heavy dose of added pressure that Curry still carries after his many exploits on the national stage, he doesn’t show it while there are cameras in the room.

So searching for something to latch onto, “Underrated” includes Curry’s delayed pursuit of a Davidson degree, after leaving college early for the NBA Draft left him a few credits short. It’s another example of Curry’s life being more compelling in theory than in practice, as Zoom meetings with a professor and Google Doc thesis outlines flit in and out of the film. (Any actual discussion of his chosen topic of women’s sports is limited to a few over-the-shoulder glances of him typing out parts of a rough draft.) Seeing him finish up his school obligations as he and his college teammates talk about their time in the spotlight a decade and a half ago makes for a cute bit of symmetry, but it’s never more than just another ingredient in the soup.

For all its familiarity and the lack of surprise that Curry himself is bringing, “Underrated” is still the product of an observant storyteller. When the film gets the breathing room to be spontaneous, particularly in its peeks into the day-to-day practice schedule of an otherworldly three-point shooter, there’s an excitement and a discovery there. That spirit spills over into the contributions of editor JD Marlow, who works together some smile-inducing transitions between past and present. The match cuts between swishes a decade apart or Curry side-stepping defenders for step-back 3s show a greater sense of diligence and playfulness than you usually find in straightforward hagiographies.

Maybe it’s because this film’s perception of Curry is of a player too talented and fueled by the joy of the long-range shot to be petty or spiteful. Maybe it’s his later success that keeps his Davidson stint from feeling like the open wound it clearly still is for at least one of his teammates. Whatever the reason, “Underrated” ends up feeling like something better suited for a different medium. The speed run through the end of Curry’s 2021-22 season with the Warriors, in particular, feels like a missed opportunity, a lack of runway, or a film butting up against its own self-appointed purpose. Closer to a magazine piece than a doc — it’s probably not a coincidence this will arrive somewhere near the 15th anniversary of that ’08 Davidson team’s Cinderella tournament run — it also has the feeling of a write-around profile that managed to get some time with its main subject after all. Curry has had a fascinating past two decades, something that “Underrated” does an effective job of capturing. But in harnessing what was always there in full view, there’s not much else here to add.

Grade: B-

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the Special Screenings section. The film will be available on Apple TV+ later this year.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
IndieWire

Doug Liman on How He Kept His Explosive Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Under Wraps Until Now

Sundance’s biggest surprise so far is “Justice,” a documentary from director Doug Liman that examines the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Liman at the film’s premiere Friday night said in a Q&A that he knew “something very wrong was happening” and that he felt a sense of outrage watching Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018 — that the genesis of this film dates back to then. Liman told the crowd at the Park Avenue Theater at Sundance that it was crucial to keep production of the film a complete secret, recognizing in the course of making it that...
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Larsa Pippen Caught Locking Lips With Marcus Jordan After 'RHOM' Star Insists They Are Just 'Friends'

Larsa Pippen's steamy kiss with Marcus Jordan over the weekend seemed a bit more than friendly. The dynamic duo was spotted packing on the PDA during a Miami Beach outing Saturday, January 7, despite the 48-year-old recently declaring their relationship was nothing more than platonic.In released photos, Jordan, 32, was seen with his arm secured tightly around Pippen as they strolled through Florida in coordinated all-black casual couture.ADRIANA DE MOURA SAYS IT WAS 'NICE' TO HAVE LEA BLACK RETURN TO 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI'At one point, The Real Housewives of Miami star puckered up for a smooch from the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice

Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy