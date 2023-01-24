Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points), Bucks top ailing Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. Pat Connaughton had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 10 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo, who turned it over nine...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle
Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win
Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five points of his 15 points during a key late-game stretch as the Charlotte Hornets beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Rozier sank four of Charlotte's seven 3-pointers and...
Raptors, Warriors collide looking for consistency
Two teams coming off satisfying wins and hoping to turn the corner to consistency square off Friday night in San Francisco when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors. It also brings together the teams that dueled in the memorable 2019 NBA Finals. The Raptors opened a seven-game road...
Clippers cut down Spurs for season sweep
Paul George scored 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 in just three quarters of play as the Los Angeles Clippers swamped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 138-100 on Thursday to win their fourth straight game. The contest was the second of a road back-to-back for the Spurs (although both...
Cavs have no trouble disposing of short-handed Rockets
Darius Garland scored a game-high 26 points while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen recorded double-doubles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 113-95 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Garland shot 9 of 16 from the floor, connected on five 3-pointers, and added nine assists and four steals...
Pistons use 43-point third quarter to take down Nets
Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons took control in a 130-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and bounced back from an unsightly 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. On Thursday, they scored 43 points in the third, marking their highest-scoring quarter this season.
Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson help Knicks rally past Celtics in OT
Julius Randle scored 37 points and Jalen Brunson added 29 as the New York Knicks came back for a 120-117 overtime win over the host Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Randle and R.J. Barrett each hit 3-pointers to flip the score after the Celtics opened overtime on a 5-0 run.
Heat hope to cool off hot Magic
The visiting Orlando Magic and host Miami Heat arrive for their in-state matchup Friday night both winners in three of their last four contests. For Orlando, homecourt victories over NBA-leading Boston on Monday and Indiana on Wednesday mark the Magic's first consecutive victories since Dec. 21 and 23. Still 10...
Suns C Deandre Ayton (illness) to return vs. Mavericks
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court for Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has missed the team's last three games due to a non-COVID illness that included headaches and issues finding his breath. The 24-year-old jokingly noted on Thursday afternoon that he thinks he became ill as a result of an interaction with his son Deandre Jr.
Shaq and Charles Barkley roast Rui Hachimura, Lakers after trade
Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t impressed by the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura earlier this week. During TNT’s postgame show on Thursday, the pair took a few jabs at the 24-year-old forward and his new team, with O’Neal saying he didn’t even know who the former Wizards player was. Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s last name and poked fun at Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. “This could be the best trade deadline ever this year” Barkley said. “Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers and we show them...
All-Star Game to pit Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis; starters revealed
LeBron James has earned his 19th All-Star selection in 20 NBA seasons, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history. He also became the only player to be selected 19 straight times. It'll be Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis when the 2023 NBA All-Star game tips off Feb. 19...
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since. Friday night, Williams figures to be in...
Legendary basketball analyst Billy Packer dies at 82
Legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer, who covered the NCAA Tournament and Final Four for three-plus decades and was one of the most prominent voices in the sport, died Thursday at 82. His family announced Packer's passing on Twitter. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our...
Mavericks star Luka Doncic exits with sprained ankle
Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Dallas' Thursday game against the host Phoenix Suns in the first quarter due to a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Doncic limped to the locker room after sustaining the injury. An X-ray was negative. He was scoreless...
