Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game
Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards...
LeBron James’ Career-High Against Every NBA Team
LeBron James is the only player in history to score 40 or more points against every NBA team. King James is one of the greatest scorers ever.
Clayton News Daily
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
Clayton News Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points), Bucks top ailing Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. Pat Connaughton had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 10 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo, who turned it over nine...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle
Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
Clayton News Daily
Clippers cut down Spurs for season sweep
Paul George scored 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 in just three quarters of play as the Los Angeles Clippers swamped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 138-100 on Thursday to win their fourth straight game. The contest was the second of a road back-to-back for the Spurs (although both...
Action News Jax
Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. And the Golden State Warriors still pulled off a wild one against the nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole made the winning...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif -- The Memphis Grizzlies have lost three games in a row, but all the attention now has turned to a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies and Warriors are meeting during the NBA's first-ever "rivalry week." The battle between Golden State and Memphis is growing on the league, fans and players. Even though Ja Morant says the Grizzlies don't have rivals and Draymond Green won't call the Grizzlies-Warriors a rivalry yet,...
LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week
After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
Clayton News Daily
Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win
Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five points of his 15 points during a key late-game stretch as the Charlotte Hornets beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Rozier sank four of Charlotte's seven 3-pointers and...
FOX Sports
Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124
PORTLA (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3. Jerami Grant added...
