Arsenal match Dortmund's £13m offer for Spanish teenager Ivan Fresneda with the Real Valladolid right-back set to make his decision in the next 24 hours... as defender Jakub Kiwior joins the Gunners for £18m from Spezia

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani continues fine start to managerial career
Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani has made it five trophies in three years since taking charge of Fiorentina's U19 side. Aquilani took charge in July 2020 and took just one month to claim his first piece of silverware in the form of the Tim Cup. Two more followed as well...
Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt joins Championship side Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season... with the 20-year-old starting only one Premier League game this season
Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has joined Championship side Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old's appearances have been limited since the summer and his prospect of minutes under Marsch have been further impacted by the signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. Since Rutter's arrival he...
Betting is SUSPENDED for Sean Dyche to join Everton as Marcelo Bielsa turns down the opportunity to succeed Frank Lampard, with the former Burnley boss seeking a long-term deal with the Toffees
Betting has been suspended for Sean Dyche to become the new Everton manager after Marcelo Bielsa dropped out of the race. Sportsmail broke the news on Friday morning that Bielsa had rejected chance to replace Frank Lampard, with Dyche in turn moving into pole position. Betfair have since suspended betting...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
LeBron James wears leaked special edition Liverpool kit on arrival for Los Angeles Lakers match, as the basketball star and FSG investor teases the release of a clothing range collaboration with the Premier League side
LeBron James has all but confirmed an upcoming clothing range with Liverpool after been pictured arriving at a Los Angeles Lakers match sporting a special edition kit. The shirt matches matched images leaked from a Liverpool fan account on Twitter earlier this month. James arrived for the LA Lakers match...
No worries! Martin Odegaard leads his Arsenal teammates on a chilly stroll around Manchester... with the Premier League leaders looking calm and relaxed as they prepare to clash with Man City in the FA Cup fourth round
Arsenal have been pictured walking round Manchester ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City on Friday. Led by captain Martin Odegaard, the Premier League leaders donned club tracksuits as they took a stroll in the area surrounding the hotel that they were staying in. The group...
The FA renew their commitment to having BAME representation on England's coaching team for Euro 2024... but the position of highly-respected coach Chris Powell is uncertain amid talks of a change
The Football Association are set to renew their commitment of having BAME (black and minority ethnic) representation on England's backroom team for their Euro 2024 campaign. However, Sportsmail understands the position of highly respected assistant coach Chris Powell, who has been an integral part of the senior set-up since 2019, is uncertain heading into the European Championships.
Mick McCarthy wondered if football had 'retired' him before being appointed Blackpool boss
New Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy admits he did wonder whether football had 'retired' him after being out of work for more than 14 months. The 63-year-old, whose last job ended at Cardiff in October 2021, was appointed by the Seasiders last week to replace Michael Appleton with the club second-bottom in the Championship table and seeking to avoid relegation.
Newcastle open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they can fight off Chelsea and finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with a number of Premier League clubs pursuing the French star
Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Chelsea FC. Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin should they finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon. A number of Premier League clubs have already made enquiries for the Frenchman while he was also proposed in talks for...
Bournemouth have agreed to sign experienced West Ham keeper Darren Randolph - with Cherries also set to boost Premier League survival hopes with a loan move for Roma's Matias Vina
Bournemouth are set to boost their Premier League survival hopes with the additions of Darren Randolph and Matias Vina. The Cherries are set to sign 35-year-old keeper Randolph from West Ham - where his contract was set to expire at the end of the season. Vina meanwhile joins from Roma...
Liverpool are keen to reward Stefan Bajcetic with an improved deal after his impressive displays against Wolves and Chelsea - with Jurgen Klopp viewing the teenager as a big part of the club's future
Liverpool will look to reward Stefan Bajcetic's progress with an improved and extended deal. Jurgen Klopp admires the 18-year-old and sees him as a big part of the club's future. The Reds have endured a poor run of form since returning to Premier League action in December, picking up just...
Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
Sporting Lisbon enquire about signing out of favour Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season... with right-back Pedro Porro closing in on a move to Tottenham
Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry about signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese giants look to be searching for immediate backup as right-back Pedro Porro closes in on a move to Tottenham. Spurs were trying to wrap up a deal with...
Bournemouth make an approach for wantaway Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo amid concerns £20m move for Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson will fall through with fears over hamstring and hip injuries
Bournemouth are interested in Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo amid growing concerns that their deal to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal has hit a stumbling block. Zaniolo is understood to be ready to leave Italy this month with a number of clubs across Europe monitoring his situation. Tottenham have long held...
Tottenham aim to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Pedro Porro TODAY - despite having a £32.5m bid rejected - with Spurs open to offering players in exchange as part of transfer
Tottenham want to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for right-back Pedro Porro today. Their offer of £32.5m has been rejected so far but talks will resume today over a revised structure of payments plus bonuses and a possible player in return. Tottenham have made the Sporting defender their...
'I've called him dad a couple of times... but there's no favouritism!': Paul and Tom Ince have teamed up AGAIN at Reading... now the father-and-son combination are fully focused on pulling off a major FA Cup shock as they return to Old Trafford together
There will be more than one Ince heading back to Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Saturday night. Paul needs no introduction of course, the midfield lynchpin of of Sir Alex Ferguson’s first great Manchester United team and now manager of Championship underdogs Reading. His son Tom is...
