Santa Maria, CA

One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
One person is dead after a major traffic collision in Santa Maria Monday night.

Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Main St and Kathleen Ct.

A Cadillac traveling westbound on Main St. crashed into a large box truck that was pulling out onto Main St.

The Cadillac driver, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.

Main St. remained closed in the area

for several hours as officers and firefighters investigated the crash.

