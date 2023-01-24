One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria
One person is dead after a major traffic collision in Santa Maria Monday night.
Police say the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at Main St and Kathleen Ct.
A Cadillac traveling westbound on Main St. crashed into a large box truck that was pulling out onto Main St.
The Cadillac driver, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash.
Main St. remained closed in the area
for several hours as officers and firefighters investigated the crash.
