Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Widow Speaks Out: Has 'No Doubt' Saw Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier
The widow who saw her late husband, who died nine years ago, eating at an Indian restaurant in a new video posted on Facebook, is now speaking out. Lucy Watson made plenty of people curious when she commented on a clip posted by an eatery in England called Spice Cottage. The video, captioned "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," seemed to just show lots of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, but Lucy saw something else - her late husband, Harry Doherty. In the comments, she asked, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??" The restaurant responded by saying, "Sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."
