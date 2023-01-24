ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Firefighters respond to high-speed collision in Cambria

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Firefighters reported to a high-speed accident on Highway 1 in Cambria Monday night.

Fire officials say at 6:55 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash near Ardath Dr.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle off the roadway with major damage.

The driver of the car had self-extricated himself from the vehicle and was walking south on Highway 1 when firefighters found him.

Medics assessed the driver but there is no word on his condition.

KSBY News

KSBY News

