Firefighters respond to high-speed collision in Cambria
Firefighters reported to a high-speed accident on Highway 1 in Cambria Monday night.
Fire officials say at 6:55 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash near Ardath Dr.
When crews arrived, they found a vehicle off the roadway with major damage.
The driver of the car had self-extricated himself from the vehicle and was walking south on Highway 1 when firefighters found him.
Medics assessed the driver but there is no word on his condition.
