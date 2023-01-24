ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs get shutout at home in rematch with Mustangs

Jessica Bowman hoped that the second time her Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team took on the Argonaut Mustangs, that the Bullfrogs would end up with a different result from the first meeting. When Bret Harte faced Argonaut on Jan. 12 in Jackson, Bowman’s Bullfrogs lost to the...
BRET HARTE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Jay Clifton surpasses 1,500-career points scored in a 70-40 win over Summerville

Jay Clifton has had an outstanding four-year basketball career at Calaveras High School. The senior southpaw sensation reached another milestone that most could only dream of achieving and that’s scoring 1,500 career points. In a 70-40 win over the Summerville Bears on Tuesday night in Tuolumne, Clifton exploded for...
TUOLUMNE, CA
mymotherlode.com

PAWS Merges All Wildlife To Calaveras County Sanctuary

San Andreas, CA – Capuchin monkey Zeppo, PAWS pictured in the image box, has a new home, as PAWS has relocated all the animals from its two other wildlife refuges in California to its San Andreas sanctuary in Calaveras County. “As of this month, all of the rescued and...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game

SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy

(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi

A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
LODI, CA
abc10.com

When the rain and snow could return to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's

MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Local musicians, performers celebrated at 3rd annual CAMS

The third annual Calaveras Arts and Music Show (CAMS), formerly known as the “CAMMIES,” took place at the Copperopolis Armory Saturday night, recognizing dozens of musicians, singers, performers, producers, and theatrical groups who contribute to the local arts and entertainment industry. The CAMS is an entertainment industry awards...
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say

Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newton Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
OAKLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy