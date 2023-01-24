Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs get shutout at home in rematch with Mustangs
Jessica Bowman hoped that the second time her Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team took on the Argonaut Mustangs, that the Bullfrogs would end up with a different result from the first meeting. When Bret Harte faced Argonaut on Jan. 12 in Jackson, Bowman’s Bullfrogs lost to the...
Calaveras Enterprise
Physical play and frustration on display in clash between Calaveras and Sonora; Red Hawks fall 4-0
When it came down to who the better soccer team on the field was, there isn’t much room for debate, as the Sonora Wildcats handed the Calaveras Red Hawks a 4-0 defeat on Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. But when it came to which squad...
Calaveras Enterprise
A different starting 5 doesn't prevent Calaveras from beating Summerville
When the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team took the floor to take on the Summerville Bears, the five Red Hawks who trotted onto the hardwood were not Calaveras’ typical starters. Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler wants to give every player on his roster an opportunity to start...
Calaveras Enterprise
Jay Clifton surpasses 1,500-career points scored in a 70-40 win over Summerville
Jay Clifton has had an outstanding four-year basketball career at Calaveras High School. The senior southpaw sensation reached another milestone that most could only dream of achieving and that’s scoring 1,500 career points. In a 70-40 win over the Summerville Bears on Tuesday night in Tuolumne, Clifton exploded for...
mymotherlode.com
PAWS Merges All Wildlife To Calaveras County Sanctuary
San Andreas, CA – Capuchin monkey Zeppo, PAWS pictured in the image box, has a new home, as PAWS has relocated all the animals from its two other wildlife refuges in California to its San Andreas sanctuary in Calaveras County. “As of this month, all of the rescued and...
Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game
SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi
A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's
MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Local musicians, performers celebrated at 3rd annual CAMS
The third annual Calaveras Arts and Music Show (CAMS), formerly known as the “CAMMIES,” took place at the Copperopolis Armory Saturday night, recognizing dozens of musicians, singers, performers, producers, and theatrical groups who contribute to the local arts and entertainment industry. The CAMS is an entertainment industry awards...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
mymotherlode.com
Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
KCRA.com
2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say
Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newton Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
KRON4
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
Dog tags, military medals among stolen items found in Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a Lodi woman accused of stealing mail, military medals and dog tags, officials with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. On Jan. 19, deputies found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs unconscious in the...
Family searches for answers while Stockton father fights for his life
STOCKTON, Calif. — Running back and forth between the intensive care unit at a local hospital and the intersection of Sutter Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stockton is how Angelica Lopez has spent the past three days. Just days ago, the south Stockton intersection was...
