ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT families deserve better housing and transportation choices

Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child, but in too many towns in Connecticut, our housing and transportation policies make it virtually illegal to build those villages. Car dependence and a lack of housing choices are a burden for the state’s families, but we don’t have to accept the status quo. The 2023 legislative session is an opportunity to begin rebuilding walkable communities with a mix of housing options, and that will be a boon for our friends and family.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: Protecting CT’s youth in the era of legal cannabis

The opening of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut marks a significant change in our state. This is the first time that cannabis is being sold legally to adults in Connecticut, and with this change comes a responsibility for all of us to ensure that it is used responsibly. Now more than ever, we must consider the potential harms that cannabis use can have on young people. No matter where you stood on the issue of legalization, we must all take responsibility for protecting our youth.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: How to make CT's electricity grid more affordable

This winter's rise in electricity costs is terrible for Connecticut families. Even worse is that the problem of high electricity bills in our state is nothing new. According to a recent study, Connecticut has the highest electricity bills in the continental United States. Our state government and policy have failed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT

A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy