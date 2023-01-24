Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT families deserve better housing and transportation choices
Everyone knows that it takes a village to raise a child, but in too many towns in Connecticut, our housing and transportation policies make it virtually illegal to build those villages. Car dependence and a lack of housing choices are a burden for the state’s families, but we don’t have to accept the status quo. The 2023 legislative session is an opportunity to begin rebuilding walkable communities with a mix of housing options, and that will be a boon for our friends and family.
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT’s trash and recycling crisis is here now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This could and should be a very critical year in Connecticut’s trash collection and recycling crisis. We are at a crossroads in our state — the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford has closed, and for the first time in four decades trucks are not delivering trash to that facility. It means that hundreds of thousands of tons of Connecticut waste will be shipped to landfills in other states.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Protecting CT’s youth in the era of legal cannabis
The opening of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut marks a significant change in our state. This is the first time that cannabis is being sold legally to adults in Connecticut, and with this change comes a responsibility for all of us to ensure that it is used responsibly. Now more than ever, we must consider the potential harms that cannabis use can have on young people. No matter where you stood on the issue of legalization, we must all take responsibility for protecting our youth.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
darientimes.com
Opinion: How to make CT's electricity grid more affordable
This winter's rise in electricity costs is terrible for Connecticut families. Even worse is that the problem of high electricity bills in our state is nothing new. According to a recent study, Connecticut has the highest electricity bills in the continental United States. Our state government and policy have failed...
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
darientimes.com
What UConn women's basketball great Rebecca Lobo said about Huskies, rivalry with Tennessee
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The best rivalry in all of women's college hoops will be renewed as No. 5 UConn travels to Knoxville to play against Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26. ESPN's 'College Gameday' will showcase the primetime matchup with...
darientimes.com
Will UConn men's basketball team play more zone, full-court pressure after performance vs. Xavier?
STORRS — Zone defense really isn’t in Dan Hurley’s DNA. Passed down from his Hall of Fame high school coach father, Bob Sr., Hurley likes playing zone about as much as he enjoys playing golf. He rarely does either. Unfortunately for Hurley, his UConn men’s basketball team...
darientimes.com
No. 19 UConn men's basketball vs. No. 13 Xavier: Time, TV and what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Revenge tour? That can't be what the UConn men's basketball team is thinking right now. The Huskies simply need victories, against anyone. Still, it has to be somewhere in the back of the Huskies' minds that the second half...
