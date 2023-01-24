The opening of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut marks a significant change in our state. This is the first time that cannabis is being sold legally to adults in Connecticut, and with this change comes a responsibility for all of us to ensure that it is used responsibly. Now more than ever, we must consider the potential harms that cannabis use can have on young people. No matter where you stood on the issue of legalization, we must all take responsibility for protecting our youth.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO