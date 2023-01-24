NHL roundup: Flames blow 2 leads, still edge Jackets in OT

January 24 - Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night.

Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-2-2 in their past nine games. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar made 22 saves. Patrik Laine scored once in a three-point outing for Columbus, while Kirill Marchenko and Boone Jenner scored once. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 45 shots.

The back-and-forth battle ended when Mangiapane fed a pass that Dube one-timed for his 12th goal of the season at the 2:25 mark of overtime. Calgary surrendered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 against the Eastern Conference's last-place team. Columbus lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1).

Mangiapane restored Calgary's lead with 3:43 remaining in the second period, netting his 10th goal of the season after another Blue Jackets turnover led to a shot from the slot. However, Jenner again tied the game 4:34 into the third period when he elected to shoot on an odd-man rush and found the mark for his 13th of the season.

Sabers 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give visiting Buffalo a win against Dallas.

Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29 saves. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who have won three straight and are 4-1-1 in their past six.

Jamie Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:48 of the first period. Jason Robertson scored Dallas' other goal at 5:58 of the third to force the extra period, and Joe Pavelski had two assists for the Stars, who lost for the first time in three games. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Maple Leafs 5, Islanders 2

William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and Toronto defeated visiting New York.

John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand. Justin Holl added two assists. Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots and earned an assist.

Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, who have lost five in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for New York and stopped Michael Bunting on a penalty shot in the second period.

Ranges 6, Panthers 2

Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and New York pulled away in the third period for a victory over visiting Florida.

The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading Boston Bruins on Thursday and improved to 15-5-2 in their past 22 games. They picked up their latest win with a revamped lineup featuring Zibanejad playing alongside Artemi Panarin (three assists) and Chris Kreider on the top line.

Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist, Jimmy Vesey also scored and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for New York. Carter Verhaeghe scored in the first period and Aleksander Barkov tallied on a six-on-five with about nine minutes left in the third for the Panthers, who fell to 4-1-1 in their past six games.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.