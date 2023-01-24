ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Honda to create division to speed up electrification development

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Tuesday it would create a new division in a bid to strengthen and speed up its electrification business as part of an overhaul of its organisational structure.

The shake-up is part of the automaker's bid to catch up in the fast-growing market for full electric vehicles, led by Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and China's BYD Co (002594.SZ). Japanese automakers have been at risk of falling behind their European and U.S. rivals in the EV market.

In changes effective April 1, the new division would consolidate the Japanese automaker's electrification strategy and development of automobiles, motorcycles and power products such as generators, it said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIkRL_0kP5dqvx00

The Japanese automaker also said it would combine current six regional operations to three, composed of North America, China and associated regions including Japan, the rest of Asia and Europe.

Integrating to the three was to "rapidly develop the implementation of resource shifts in accordance with the future lineup strategy in line with the electrification acceleration," a spokesperson said in a briefing.

The automaker anticipates its vehicle lineup in North America and China would be mid- to large size, whereas that would be small- to mid-size in the rest of the region, the spokesperson said.

Honda last year laid out a target to roll out 30 EV models globally and produce about 2 million EVs a year by 2030.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Scholz seeks to secure more critical minerals on South America tour

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a new, expanded commodities partnership with Chile on Sunday during a tour of South America that Berlin hopes will help secure more access to critical minerals key to the transition to a green economy.
Reuters

Asia shares turn cagey as rate hikes, earnings loom

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares turned cagey on Monday ahead of a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Reuters

The mouse that roared: New Zealand and the world's 2% inflation target

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Jan 30 (Reuters) - More than 30 years ago, some relatively youthful central bank and Treasury economists in New Zealand were grappling with how to bring two decades of double-digit inflation under control in an economy less than 1% the size of its U.S. counterpart.
Reuters

Key panel urges BOJ to make 2% inflation target long-term goal

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal, instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy