Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Johnson City Press
Australian Open Tennis
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
tennisuptodate.com
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reach Melbourne final
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has another shot at a major title after reaching the Australian Open final...
Tennis-Australian Open final 2023: date, time of men's, women's and doubles tennis finals
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to lift his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year, while Ash Barty won the women's singles final to end Australia's 44-year wait for a home singles winner at the tournament.
atptour.com
Brazilians Matos/Stefani Claim Australian Open Mixed Doubles Title
Brazilians Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani sunk their teeth into the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy on Friday, still yet to taste defeat as a duo. With a 7-6(2), 6-2 final victory against the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, Matos/Stefani improved to 7-0 as a team and claimed what is a first Grand Slam title for both in any discipline.
Djokovic, Sabalenka roll into Australian Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic was two wins away from a 22nd Grand Slam crown after bulldozing into the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday, while Aryna Sabalenka was equally impressive in reaching the women's last four. But former world number one Djokovic, who can return to the top of the rankings if he wins the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time, will be a whole new prospect.
atptour.com
Aussies Hijikata/Kubler Stun Top Seeds Koolhof/Skupski For SF Spot
Could local support power another title run for a home pairing this year in the Australian Open doubles?. Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler eased to a remarkable victory Wednesday at the hard-court Grand Slam in Melbourne, where the wild cards brushed past top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 6-3, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals. In doing so, the Australian duo stayed on track to emulate their countrymen Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios’ 2022 triumph at Melbourne Park.
Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident
Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
tennisuptodate.com
AMRO Open Rotterdam Entry List including Tsitsipas, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Rune, Monfils and Murray
The 2023 Rotterdam Open will be the 50th edition of the event and it will run from February 13th to the 20th with a packed field of amazing players. The 50th time the event is being held will be a big deal for a very popular event among the players. The ATP 500 event managed to group together a very strong entry list and if none cancel it will be an amazing event with plenty of good tennis. The defending champion is Felix Auger-Aliassime and he will make his return to the event.
Comments / 0