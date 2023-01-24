Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Dothan has voted to be secede from the United Methodist Church, according to multiple members. Like hundreds of other congregations, it had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. The congregation’s break comes with legal repercussions, as a lawsuit expressing fears...
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week at 11:00 a.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want...
wtvy.com
Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mayor, top law officer, and reporter were on the receiving end of pies gone wild Wednesday, as each got those deserts smashed into their faces. Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set. Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston...
wtvy.com
Woman helps Enterprise area with social media
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jeanine Roberts says she’s been helping people for as long as she can remember. “People call me when they see a need or the find out somebody has a need,” Roberts explains, “I post it on my Facebook, and allow other people to help. So many other people want to help, they just don’t know how.”
wtvy.com
Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Macy Reeves found herself in a scary situation one day as she embarked on short road trip. “I was driving, I was on the way back to Birmingham from Dothan,” Reeves said, “and I was on the interstate and all of a sudden my car stopped accelerating.”
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
wdhn.com
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
wtvy.com
Street closure planned for ‘Ice and Lights’ removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In preparation for the removal of the Ice & Lights Skating Rink equipment, the City of Dothan will close parts of Foster Street. All parking on the west side of the 200 block of N. Foster St. and the 100 block of East Troy Street (Between St. Andrews and Foster St.) beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25th.
wtvy.com
4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police confirmed additional arrest were made in connection with the January 13 shooting. Additional arrests have been made in connection with the 01/13/2023 shooting incident on Liberty St. The following individuals are accused of making false statements and writings during the investigation and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
Andalusia Star News
Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center
The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
wtvy.com
Flowers Hospital holding Healthy Heart Challenge for American Heart Month
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flowers Hospital in Dothan is taking a step up to help people in the local community learn ways to reduce heart health risks with a 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge during the month of February. February is American Heart Month, a time of year dedicated to increasing...
Cyclist hit by car on Montgomery Highway
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to Dothan Police, a middle-aged man on a bicycle was traveling southbound on 1800 Montgomery Highway when a car hit the bike and knocked the man off. Police say the driver of the car could not […]
wtvy.com
WCCD to host Black History Month Celebration
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wallace Community college’s Black Student Union will host a Black History Month Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The celebration will focus on the importance of African Americans’ hair history. The event will be held in the Bencze Theater located in Cherry Hall on the...
wtvy.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Ivey and Ivey Farm
WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - Ivey and Ivey Farm is growing a legacy in Webb. They work with cattle and hay, and from father to daughter, share a passion for agriculture. “Well, I feel like there’s so many people in this world, and we need a lot of farmers to help with the population and feeding everybody, so I feel like it’s really important to advertise this so that more people are interested in farming.” Amelia Ivey said.
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
