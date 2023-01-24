ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Dothan has voted to be secede from the United Methodist Church, according to multiple members. Like hundreds of other congregations, it had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. The congregation’s break comes with legal repercussions, as a lawsuit expressing fears...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week at 11:00 a.m. to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Watch these people get pies thrown in their faces

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A mayor, top law officer, and reporter were on the receiving end of pies gone wild Wednesday, as each got those deserts smashed into their faces. Girls Inc. members did the honors—their reward for meeting a $30,000 fundraising goal it set. Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Woman helps Enterprise area with social media

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jeanine Roberts says she’s been helping people for as long as she can remember. “People call me when they see a need or the find out somebody has a need,” Roberts explains, “I post it on my Facebook, and allow other people to help. So many other people want to help, they just don’t know how.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Macy Reeves found herself in a scary situation one day as she embarked on short road trip. “I was driving, I was on the way back to Birmingham from Dothan,” Reeves said, “and I was on the interstate and all of a sudden my car stopped accelerating.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New church launches in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

School closings and delays for January 25

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Street closure planned for ‘Ice and Lights’ removal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In preparation for the removal of the Ice & Lights Skating Rink equipment, the City of Dothan will close parts of Foster Street. All parking on the west side of the 200 block of N. Foster St. and the 100 block of East Troy Street (Between St. Andrews and Foster St.) beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25th.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

4 additional arrests made in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police confirmed additional arrest were made in connection with the January 13 shooting. Additional arrests have been made in connection with the 01/13/2023 shooting incident on Liberty St. The following individuals are accused of making false statements and writings during the investigation and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center

The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
OPP, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Cyclist hit by car on Montgomery Highway

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to Dothan Police, a middle-aged man on a bicycle was traveling southbound on 1800 Montgomery Highway when a car hit the bike and knocked the man off. Police say the driver of the car could not […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

WCCD to host Black History Month Celebration

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Wallace Community college’s Black Student Union will host a Black History Month Celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The celebration will focus on the importance of African Americans’ hair history. The event will be held in the Bencze Theater located in Cherry Hall on the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Ivey and Ivey Farm

WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - Ivey and Ivey Farm is growing a legacy in Webb. They work with cattle and hay, and from father to daughter, share a passion for agriculture. “Well, I feel like there’s so many people in this world, and we need a lot of farmers to help with the population and feeding everybody, so I feel like it’s really important to advertise this so that more people are interested in farming.” Amelia Ivey said.
WEBB, AL
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL

