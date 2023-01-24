ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

savvygardening.com

Bridal veil plant: How to grow this beautiful flowering houseplant

Bridal veil plant is a trailing houseplant that’s perfect for hanging pots. Delicately pretty, the foliage of this unusual plant drapes down like a bride’s veil studded with tiny white “pearls”—three-petaled blossoms measuring just a little more than a quarter of an inch across. As for the leaves of bridal veil plants, they feature a deep green color along their tops and rich hues of purple to lavender on their undersides. This attractive foliage provides a dramatic backdrop for the veil’s hundreds of tiny white flowers. Whether you’re naturally drawn to foliage plants or you love a good profusion of blooms, the bridal veil plant has a little something for everyone. Learn more about how to care for this flowering plant below.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Allrecipes.com

Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice

The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Tyla

Woman shares 'genius' trick that makes your clothes dry faster

Drying your clothes in the cold winter months without the help of a tumble dryer can be a nightmare, but one woman has a quick solution. Watch the video below:. The only item you need is probably something you already have in the house. “Want to dry your clothes a...

