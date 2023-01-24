Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Rats, safety dominate Eighth Ward community meeting
Rats, trash and safety dominated the discussion at the Eighth Ward’s virtual community meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, where residents packed the forum to quiz city officials. Evanston’s Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo answered residents’ questions after giving a presentation about the services the departments do in the city.
West Chicago Residents Await Decision on 2nd Waste Transfer Station in the City
Lakeshore Recycling Systems employee Travis Ralph speaks during the last hearing about a potential second waste transfer station being built in West Chicago, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The West Chicago City Council held a series of public meetings to discuss Lakeshore Recycling Systems’ (LRS) application to open a second...
evanstonroundtable.com
The story behind Evanston’s public art ‘Stitch’
One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston’s public art is “Stitch,” at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern.
evanstonroundtable.com
Federal Covid funds dwindle, but not requests for the money
With Evanston’s one-time bountiful pot of federal Covid recovery funds running down, a number of programs and projects are in consideration before officials turn off the tap. The city learned in March, 2021, that it would be receiving $43.1 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds designed to...
oakpark.com
Village board OKs zoning change to developer of 327 Home Ave.
On Jan. 17, a super majority of Oak Park’s village board voted to grant the zoning map amendment sought by the developers of 327-329 Home Ave., 327 Home Ave., LLC., which is owned by Gary Collins. On Sept. 22, the village’s Plan Commission denied the amendment change by a...
Pritzker endorses for some City Council races, is silent on others
Pritzker endorses many incumbents, including some who are running unopposed, like Pat Dowell (3rd), Walter Burnett (27th) and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th).
blockclubchicago.org
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, Who Fought The Casino, Wants Lightfoot Out As He Eyes 5th Term
DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) wants to kick off his next City Council term with someone other than Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the helm. The veteran alderman is running unopposed, assuring him a fifth term representing parts of Downtown and River North. Reilly did have a challenger initially,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast section
For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Avenue and south of Dempster Street, has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing residents such as graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family,...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
evanstonroundtable.com
City OKs police access to ETHS security cameras; ETHS board to vote next
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Evanston Township High School board will consider granting the Evanston Police Department access to its surveillance camera footage in the event of an emergency. The move would amend a 2019 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city designed “to share public safety...
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Austin Weekly News
Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates
As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Henry K. Holsman, Evanston’s architect of affordable housing
Read part one of this series on Evanston architect Henry K. Holsman here. Shoreline Apartments (1928) marked the last of Henry Holsman’s many Hyde Park and South Shore affordable, cooperative high-rise apartment buildings – nearly all in the Gothic Revival style. During the 1930s Holsman became increasingly involved in the problem of housing in blighted urban areas and less focused on the co-op buildings catering to middle- and upper-class residents. By the ’40s and the end of World War II, the need for affordable high-density projects grew dramatically across the Chicago area.
evanstonroundtable.com
Clark Street closure between Orrington and Sherman avenues, Jan. 30 through Feb. 2
Power Construction will be conducting crane lift activities on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue beginning January 30. Work will continue through February 2. Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will take place in order to erect...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications. Applications are now open for programs that promote economic development, public services and transportation improvements throughout the County. The Cook County Board of Commissioners and President Toni Preckwinkle announced a call for applications for the Department of Transportation and...
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago. Supporters say the measure...
evanstonroundtable.com
Understanding Evanston’s achievement gap: Study finds money-mind connection
Editor’s note: This occasional series will explore various aspects of childhood achievement, readiness and markers for success and how they relate to Evanston. In considering Evanston’s achievement gap, one of the largest in the country, there are many things known: that the gap between racial and ethnic groups occurs between birth and third grade, that academic growth happens at similar rates between grades three and eight regardless of race or income, and that the reasons for the gap are socioeconomically driven. For the poor, opportunity is too expensive, and those disparities have lifelong, adverse effects on their children.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston moves up to medium Covid risk, Cook County stays at medium
In Evanston, the seven-day average of new Covid cases was 13.9 on Jan. 25, up from 11.6 in the prior week. The chart below, prepared by the City of Evanston, reflects the number of new cases of Evanstonians for the last 30 days and the seven-day moving average. In Illinois,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Q&A with ETHS Superintendent Marcus Campbell
After longtime Evanston Township High School Superintendent Eric Witherspoon retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, a familiar face – Principal and Assistant Superintendent Marcus Campbell – stepped into Witherspoon’s shoes. Campbell has spent his entire career in education at ETHS, going from a rank-and-file...
