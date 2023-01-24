Editor’s note: This occasional series will explore various aspects of childhood achievement, readiness and markers for success and how they relate to Evanston. In considering Evanston’s achievement gap, one of the largest in the country, there are many things known: that the gap between racial and ethnic groups occurs between birth and third grade, that academic growth happens at similar rates between grades three and eight regardless of race or income, and that the reasons for the gap are socioeconomically driven. For the poor, opportunity is too expensive, and those disparities have lifelong, adverse effects on their children.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO