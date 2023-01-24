Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Revealed: how US transition to electric cars threatens environmental havoc
By 2050 electric vehicles could require huge amounts of lithium for their batteries, causing damaging expansions of mining
gcaptain.com
Powership Wants To Solve South Africa’s Electricity Crisis
By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220 megawatts of power to South Africa, will get a decision on its application to proceed with the projects from the nation’s environment department by March 7. The application, which was filed earlier this month, comes at a...
Rolls-Royce Just Proved Its Yacht Engines Can Run on Pure Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week. The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked. MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a...
American Offshore Wind Doesn't Have a Plan. It Could Cost the Country $20 Billion
Advocates warn failing to plan how offshore wind will to connect to the wider grid could stick families, businesses with higher energy bills.
National Grid to pay households and businesses to cut electricity use again
Great Britain’s network operator looking to save up to 341MW between 4.30pm-6pm on Tuesday
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
MotorTrend Magazine
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car by State?
With electric cars hitting the market offering more compelling features and more range at ever-more appealing prices, it's getting harder to resist taking the EV plunge. But before making such a dramatic change to your lifestyle, it's important to figure out just how much it's going to cost to charge an electric car.
OilPrice.com
The Energy Crisis Is Fueling A Nuclear Energy Renaissance
The global energy crisis is forcing countries to rethink their stance on nuclear power. While nuclear power never died in some key economies, the West is beginning to ramp up production in a big way. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act is keeping the momentum building for nuclear power in...
scitechdaily.com
Climate Conundrum: Building Green Energy Facilities May Produce Substantial Carbon Emissions
However, speeding the transition might nearly cancel the effect. First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels, and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put online quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
US News and World Report
EU ‘could end reliance on China for electric car batteries by 2030’
Prediction predicated on investment that keeps pace with Joe Biden’s $369bn green subsidy spree
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables are likely to provide 25% of US electricity in 2023
Renewable energy sources accounted for nearly one-quarter of the nation’s electrical generation in the first 10 months of 2022, this according to a review of EIA data by the SUN DAY Campaign. The final issue of EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report series published in 2022 (with data through October...
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
