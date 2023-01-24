ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Top QB target talks recruitment, Riley, Clemson visit this weekend

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhxSq_0kP5YtpT00

Before he makes his way back to Clemson this weekend, The Clemson Insider caught up with a highly touted quarterback target of the Tigers.

Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior in the 2024 class, discussed his recruitment and much more with TCI ahead of his return trip to Tiger Town.

“It’s been great,” White said of the recruiting process. “I’ve kind of whittled down my list to a select few, but I’m still 100-percent open to any new ideas. So, that’s what I’m focusing on January and March is taking these different visits, getting to know these different schools and coaches. So, I’m just kind of using this time to really get to see all these cool places and new coaches, and just building these relationships and looking for the right place for me.”

Clemson will play host to White on Saturday, when the consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services attends the Tigers’ elite junior day.

White previously visited Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, so Saturday will mark his second time on campus.

“I’m really looking forward to it because the first time I was there, it was a little short,” he said. “I went on a visit up there and then I did a little camp, but I wasn’t able to stay for hardly any of the camp because we had a plane to catch. So, I’m just excited to get around the new coaches, see everything for what it really is, and feel the culture and feel the vibe and hopefully get to meet some of the players on the team. So, that will be fun.”

Clemson offered White, a top-100 national prospect in his class per 247Sports, this past December when Brandon Streeter was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Streeter has of course since been replaced by Garrett Riley , who offered White when Riley was at TCU and thus had already established a relationship with him before joining Swinney’s staff this month.

“Streeter’s not there anymore, so I had created a relationship with him and obviously Coach Dabo Swinney, and I’ve talked to (offensive analyst) Tajh Boyd – just the whole staff up there has been great, and then obviously I have a relationship with Coach Riley from TCU,” White said. “He had offered me at TCU, so hopefully he shows just as much interest in me for Clemson.”

“So, I’m excited to see all what they are looking for me,” White continued. “The first time I was up there, I really loved it. Obviously the campus is beautiful, and I just am wanting to see it one more time before I make my decision hopefully around in May or June, one of the two. Every time I talk to the coaches, I grow to like Clemson more and more.”

White — who received a school visit from Riley last week, as well as another visit from Swinney and Riley this week — has plenty of respect for the Tigers’ new OC/QBs coach and his offensive mind/play-calling ability.

“It doesn’t take just me to hype up his offense for people to know it’s good,” White said of Riley. “I mean, his offense led TCU to the national championship, so obviously he has a very creative mind and he really knows how to call plays, and it’s a really fun offense to watch. And getting to know Coach Riley while he was at TCU was really cool. He’s a really cool, chill guy, and it seems like he knows his stuff.”

Clemson is one of numerous suitors for White, who holds more than two dozen offers. He has family ties to in-state Arkansas and has an offer from the Razorbacks to go with offers from Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Miami and Oklahoma among others.

Where do the Tigers stand with the priority quarterback target heading into this weekend’s visit?

“Clemson has shown that they really do like me and want me as a quarterback, and so that’s been really cool to see, just because I know how closely they look at quarterbacks before they offer and show interest,” he said. “So, Clemson is a school I really take interest in and like a lot.”

As a junior, White passed for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions, while also rushing for 837 yards and 16 more scores. He is ranked as high as the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and No. 8 quarterback nationally.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kP5YtpT00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0kP5YtpT00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

The Redshirt Files: Josh Sapp

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility. Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 (...)
CLEMSON, SC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

No. 24 Clemson looks to keep surging at FSU

Clemson will look to continue its impressive season atop the Atlantic Coast Conference when it takes on Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday night. The 24th-ranked Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) need a win over the Seminoles (7-14, 5-5) to stay in the Associated Press Top 25 as they open a two-game trip that will take them to Boston College next week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WIS-TV

Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers were ranked among the top five institutions for the Best College Football Tailgaters in the U.S. Researchers with the World Sports Network ranked the Tigers fourth in the nation for having the best tailgates. On an index rating out of 100, Clemson scored a 55.7%.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play

LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy