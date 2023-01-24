Top QB target talks recruitment, Riley, Clemson visit this weekend

Before he makes his way back to Clemson this weekend, The Clemson Insider caught up with a highly touted quarterback target of the Tigers.

Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior in the 2024 class, discussed his recruitment and much more with TCI ahead of his return trip to Tiger Town.

“It’s been great,” White said of the recruiting process. “I’ve kind of whittled down my list to a select few, but I’m still 100-percent open to any new ideas. So, that’s what I’m focusing on January and March is taking these different visits, getting to know these different schools and coaches. So, I’m just kind of using this time to really get to see all these cool places and new coaches, and just building these relationships and looking for the right place for me.”

Clemson will play host to White on Saturday, when the consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services attends the Tigers’ elite junior day.

White previously visited Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, so Saturday will mark his second time on campus.

“I’m really looking forward to it because the first time I was there, it was a little short,” he said. “I went on a visit up there and then I did a little camp, but I wasn’t able to stay for hardly any of the camp because we had a plane to catch. So, I’m just excited to get around the new coaches, see everything for what it really is, and feel the culture and feel the vibe and hopefully get to meet some of the players on the team. So, that will be fun.”

Clemson offered White, a top-100 national prospect in his class per 247Sports, this past December when Brandon Streeter was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Streeter has of course since been replaced by Garrett Riley , who offered White when Riley was at TCU and thus had already established a relationship with him before joining Swinney’s staff this month.

“Streeter’s not there anymore, so I had created a relationship with him and obviously Coach Dabo Swinney, and I’ve talked to (offensive analyst) Tajh Boyd – just the whole staff up there has been great, and then obviously I have a relationship with Coach Riley from TCU,” White said. “He had offered me at TCU, so hopefully he shows just as much interest in me for Clemson.”

“So, I’m excited to see all what they are looking for me,” White continued. “The first time I was up there, I really loved it. Obviously the campus is beautiful, and I just am wanting to see it one more time before I make my decision hopefully around in May or June, one of the two. Every time I talk to the coaches, I grow to like Clemson more and more.”

White — who received a school visit from Riley last week, as well as another visit from Swinney and Riley this week — has plenty of respect for the Tigers’ new OC/QBs coach and his offensive mind/play-calling ability.

“It doesn’t take just me to hype up his offense for people to know it’s good,” White said of Riley. “I mean, his offense led TCU to the national championship, so obviously he has a very creative mind and he really knows how to call plays, and it’s a really fun offense to watch. And getting to know Coach Riley while he was at TCU was really cool. He’s a really cool, chill guy, and it seems like he knows his stuff.”

Clemson is one of numerous suitors for White, who holds more than two dozen offers. He has family ties to in-state Arkansas and has an offer from the Razorbacks to go with offers from Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Miami and Oklahoma among others.

Where do the Tigers stand with the priority quarterback target heading into this weekend’s visit?

“Clemson has shown that they really do like me and want me as a quarterback, and so that’s been really cool to see, just because I know how closely they look at quarterbacks before they offer and show interest,” he said. “So, Clemson is a school I really take interest in and like a lot.”

As a junior, White passed for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions, while also rushing for 837 yards and 16 more scores. He is ranked as high as the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and No. 8 quarterback nationally.

