ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers look to end 7-game slide vs. Bulls

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0GVZ_0kP5Ymtc00

The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back, visit Indianapolis.

Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after its 111-100 win at home on Monday against Atlanta. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the victory, Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic approached a triple-double with 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

Monday’s win marked a successful return stateside for the Bulls after a 126-108 rout of Detroit last Thursday in Paris. LaVine scored 30 points and DeRozan finished with 26, rejoining the lineup for its trip to France after a three-game absence due to a quad injury.

With his back-to-back 26-point outings, DeRozan has scored at least 21 in 13 of his last 15 appearances — with one of the two outliers including the Jan. 9 loss at Boston in which he first sustained his injury.

DeRozan — appearing in his 1,000th career game — was one of six Bulls to score in double figures against the Hawks. Alex Caruso and Coby White recorded 12 and 10 points off the bench.

“Something we’ve talked about throughout this year, there’s going to be games where shots don’t go in,” Caruso told NBC Sports Chicago in his postgame interview. “We’ve got to fall back on our defense and our discipline and our principles.”

Chicago will look to continue its defensive play of the last two outings against a Pacers team that has struggled to find consistency with Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup.

Haliburton — Indiana’s leading scorer on the season at 20.2 points per game and the NBA’s assists leader with 10.2 a contest — has been sidelined since Jan. 13 with elbow and knee injuries .

The Pacers are winless over that stretch, and have reached their season-long scoring average of 115 points per game just once.

Haliburton told Bally Sports Indiana the elbow is slowing his return to the lineup more than his knee. On JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, Haliburton suggested an early February return.

Indiana has dropped two games below .500 with its ongoing losing skid.

“As bad as it looks, it’s really not that bad,” Buddy Hield said at the team’s Monday media availability. “We’re still in the mix.”

A positive for the Pacers amid their struggles has been the play of T.J. McConnell. After flirting with a triple-double Jan. 14 against Memphis and scoring a career-high 29 points Jan. 16 at Milwaukee, McConnell posted a triple-double in Saturday’s 112-107 loss at Phoenix with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

“Try to be myself and get my teammates involved, shoot when I’m open, and be a pest on defense,” McConnell said of his approach after moving into the starting lineup on Saturday. “Trying to get one-third of Tyrese would do with this unit.”

McConnell’s move into the starting rotation sent rookie Bennedict Mathurin back to coming off the bench, where he has thrived much of the season. After scoring 26 points in the first of four consecutive starts, Mathurin recorded less than his 17.3-point per game in three straight outings.

He finished with 19 and 23 in Indiana’s last two games, both of which he came off the bench.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks

Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy