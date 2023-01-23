ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin Packers boys basketball downs Albert Lea 83-71 Monday evening

It was a renewal of the I-90 rivalry at Packer Gym Monday evening as the Austin Packers boys basketball team kicked off a three-game homestand versus the Albert Lea Tigers, and it was senior guard Jack Lang leading four Packers in double figures in scoring with 20 points as the Packers picked up their third win a row by a score of 83-71.
Texas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday evening

A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County last Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor being driven by 37-year old Rueben Matthew Martinez of San Antonio, Texas was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:24 p.m. last Thursday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered road and rolled near milepost 195 in Grand Meadow Township.
Arkansas man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on I-90 in Mower County Wednesday evening

An Arkansas man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup being driven by 26-year old Jamario Trevon Love of Hempstead, Arkansas was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening when his vehicle left the snow and ice-covered roadway, entered the median and rolled near milepost 204 in Racine Township.
Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night

A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
