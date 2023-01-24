ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Senedd committee backs four-day working week trial in Wales

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ws8AA_0kP5Wiio00
The Senedd Photograph: Phil Rees/REX/Shutterstock

A four-day working week trial should be launched in Wales with the aim of boosting productivity, wellbeing and equality, a Welsh parliament committee has said.

The Senedd’s petitions committee is calling for the Labour-controlled government to conduct pilots in the devolved public sector under which employees would work four-day weeks for the same wages.

“It is a bold proposal but no more bold than those campaigners who fought for a five-day week, paid holiday and sick pay which we now take for granted,” said Jack Sargeant, the chair of the petitions committee.

Related: Work less, live more: is it time to end the five-day week?

“People in Wales work some of the longest hours in Europe. Despite these long hours the UK lags behind on productivity. Experiments [in four-day weeks] are being conducted around the world – but we will have a much stronger knowledge of how they fit our circumstances here in Wales if we conduct our own trials.

“The Covid pandemic led to a massive change in the way many people work, and forced many to reconsider what was important in terms of their quality of life. The increasing use of automation is another driver of change, as is the climate crisis.”

The committee looked at the issue after the social entrepreneur Mark Hooper from Barry, south Wales, organised a petition calling for trials to be launched. He said: “Our lives are too often dominated by how we earn our living and that makes us more ill, sadder and ultimately less productive.”

Among those who gave evidence to the committee was Shavanah Taj, the general secretary of the Wales TUC, who pointed out that childcare responsibilities are more easily shared in a four-day week, and that childcare costs would be reduced. However, she also expressed concern that women make up the majority of the workforce in sectors such as hospitality and education in which it might be harder to work a four-day week.

Abigail Marks, a professor of the future of work at Newcastle University, said the intensity of work needed to be reduced before cutting working hours. “If people can’t manage their work in a five-day week because of overwork, then they’re not going to manage it in a four-day week,” she said.

Countries including Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, New Zealand and Japan have made moves towards trialling or introducing new working patterns.

One hundred UK companies have signed up for a permanent four-day working week for all their employees with no loss of pay.

During its inquiry, the committee also considered the arguments against. A report published by the committee acknowledges that some sectors would struggle to operate within a four-day structure – such as education, health, hospitality and personal service – and that reducing hours could exacerbate stress-related challenges for some workers who already feel overworked.

One of the committee members, the Conservative Joel James, said he was “fundamentally opposed” to a four-day working week. He said: “I believe it is not something that could be introduced in all sectors, and would lead to division and injustice in society. Even if a demonstration in the public sector were successful, it would not necessarily provide any meaningful information for small businesses or for care providers already challenged by a shortage of staff.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ceredigion: Highest proportion of young LGB+ in Wales and England

A Welsh county has the highest proportion of young people in Wales and England who identify as LGB+, the census 2021 has revealed. Nearly 16% of people aged 16 to 24 in Ceredigion said they identified as LGB+, compared to an average of 7%. The Office for National Statistics -...
The Guardian

Another prime minister who just wouldn’t belt up

There was another occasion, long before Rishi Sunak was fined last week, when a prime minister was spotted in a car without a seatbelt. When Margaret Thatcher opened the last section of the M25, I was there for the Guardian (Report, 30 October 1986). I wrote: “With the rejoicing over it was time for the tour, with the prime minister sitting in the front seat of the Daimler – without the regulation seatbelt: ‘What do you want me to do – knock her off?’ said a policeman, overhearing the comments.” And that was that.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
The Guardian

Six lifestyle choices to slow memory decline named in 10-year study

A combination of healthy lifestyle choices such as eating well, regularly exercising, playing cards and socialising at least twice a week may help slow the rate of memory decline and reduce the risk of dementia, a decade-long study suggests. Memory is a fundamental function of daily life that continuously declines...
The Guardian

French ‘seduction coach’ jailed for life for savage murder of ex-girlfriend

A self-styled expert in “seduction” and “masculinity” has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in a town outside Paris in 2020. Mickaël Philétas, 41, a former French railworker who retrained as an aerobics coach and posted videos online about living the life of an alpha male, was found guilty of stabbing to death his 34-year-old ex-girlfriend at her home in Ecquevilly.
The Guardian

Asylum-seeking families with children could face removal from UK to Rwanda

Families with children seeking asylum in the UK are being considered for forced removal to Rwanda, according to a Home Office minister. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told an evidence session at parliament’s women and equalities committee on Wednesday that, while there were no plans to remove unaccompanied child asylum seekers to the east African country, families with children are being considered for removal.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy