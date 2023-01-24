ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: can The Traitors US really be as devilishly good as the UK series?

By Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell, Hannah Verdier, Phil Harrison
 3 days ago

The Traitors US

8pm, BBC Three

If you were left begging for more of 2022’s best reality series after a festive binge, here it is – US style. Set in the same castle, with the same rules and many of the same tasks, there are only two big changes: Alan Cumming is deliciously deviant in Claudia Winkleman’s role, and half of the contestants are US celebrities (well, former Big Brother and Below Deck stars). Sure, it can’t beat the UK one – but it still makes for a cracking game to get stuck into. Hollie Richardson

Waterloo Road

8pm, BBC One

“Even the building’s turning on us,” shrugs Mr Guthrie as another day dawns at the challenging school. Kids are shouting before they even get through the doors, and a drama workshop descends into broken windows and chaos. Meanwhile, troubled pupil Preston hits a low point and badass head Kim has an out-of-character moment. Hannah Verdier

Challenging … James Baxter and Angela Griffin in Waterloo Road. Photograph: David Gennard/BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction

India: The Modi Question

9pm, BBC Two

The second episode of the two-part series interrogating Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s troubled relationship with the sizeable Muslim minority looks at Modi’s time in government. Amnesty International has repeatedly criticised policies (including India’s new citizenship law) that they allege treat Muslims unfairly. Why have the organisation’s Indian offices been closed? Phil Harrison

24 Hours in A&E

9pm, Channel 4

Another visit to the hectic Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. This week, a young woman knocked off her motorbike has physical trauma but doctors are equally concerned about her groggy verbal responses. Elsewhere, a coffee shop sugar sachet is pressed into medical service. Graeme Virtue

The Family Pile

9.30pm, ITV1

Bafta-winning Brian Dooley’s breakneck new sitcom about four very different Liverpudlian sisters clearing out their dead parent’s house continues. Nicole and Ursula are sorting out the shed when they come across a secret that makes them remember their dad in a whole new light. HR

Storyville – Three Minutes: A Lengthening

10pm, BBC Four

Haunting and beautiful … A still from Storyville’s Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Photograph: courtesy of Family Affair Films/BBC/US Holocaust Memorial Museum

At once haunting and beautiful, this Helena Bonham Carter-narrated documentary starts with three minutes of silent footage filmed by David Kurtz in a Jewish town in Poland in 1938. Kurtz’s grandson, who found the film in 2009, helps unpick the stories of the people smiling and going about their daily lives in it. Most were later murdered during the Holocaust, but one of the few remaining survivors – a boy in the film – recalls his memories here. HR

Film choice

Beast (Michael Pearce, 2017) 10.50pm, Film4
This febrile 2017 amour fou mystery was our first indication that Jessie Buckley was a star in the making. She blazes through the film as Moll, the disaffected daughter of a well-off Jersey family who is drawn to the dangerous Pascal (Johnny Flynn). Meanwhile, a series of murders of girls has set the island on edge. While Pascal may have his secrets (is he the killer?), Moll isn’t the dutiful child her controlling mother (the great Geraldine James) would like. Writer-director Michael Pearce went on to make the tense Riz Ahmed thriller Encounter, so is another one to watch. Simon Wardell

