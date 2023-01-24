This group would need to actually exist. Where is antifa? Who is antifa? Do they have a website? What is their cause? Because the only people I’ve ever heard say antifa are Donald Trump and a few extremist republicans and lawyers lying for Trump. Their boogeyman who btw is known as an Antifascist. So why is the perceived enemy of the GOP a group of people known as Antifascists. Fascists also go by names like Nazi. So is the Republican Party now the Nazi party if their make believe enemies are antifascist?
Don't these so called "officials" have more pressing problems? Just suppose they concentrated on hunger, homelessness, crime, health insurance for all, they might, just might, make America great. SMH....
shouldn't everyone be against fascists? the world fought a war against it! America should be concerned with the oath keepers and the proud boys, who have been declared domestic terrorists in Canada and Australia!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland
Tucker Carlson Goes Full Tucker Carlson On Storming Of Government Offices In Brazil
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 261