Atlanta, GA

Rowdy Wesley Piper
3d ago

This group would need to actually exist. Where is antifa? Who is antifa? Do they have a website? What is their cause? Because the only people I’ve ever heard say antifa are Donald Trump and a few extremist republicans and lawyers lying for Trump. Their boogeyman who btw is known as an Antifascist. So why is the perceived enemy of the GOP a group of people known as Antifascists. Fascists also go by names like Nazi. So is the Republican Party now the Nazi party if their make believe enemies are antifascist?

Kathy
3d ago

Don't these so called "officials" have more pressing problems? Just suppose they concentrated on hunger, homelessness, crime, health insurance for all, they might, just might, make America great. SMH....

Stanley Paige
3d ago

shouldn't everyone be against fascists? the world fought a war against it! America should be concerned with the oath keepers and the proud boys, who have been declared domestic terrorists in Canada and Australia!

