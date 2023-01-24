Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
SOL Price Prediction: Solana Rally Could Gather Pace above $30
Solana is surging above $20 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $26 and $30 resistance levels in the near term. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $20 and $22 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $22 and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why The Bitcoin Price Rally Stalled For Now
The Bitcoin price rally has stalled for five days now. After BTC experienced a furious surge from $21,000 to $23,000 last Friday, the price is now in a consolidation phase. The reasons for this are diverse. As NewsBTC reported, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) on a daily basis is showing...
NEWSBTC
This Is How The Bitcoin Price Will Be Affected By Macro: Charles Edwards
In a new interview, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments shared his Bitcoin theses for 2023. Looking back at the past few months, the renowned expert said those have put the market in a position where Bitcoin offers “a great position for long-term investors.”. As Edwards noted, almost every sentiment...
NEWSBTC
7 Crypto Predictions for 2023
The crypto market is off to a great start this year, hinting at redemption from the drawn-out winter. Established and promising cryptocurrencies have been reclaiming their value with gusto over the last few weeks. Will they sustain the upward momentum?. That remains to be seen. Here are our top seven...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Profit-Taking Spikes, Will BTC Price Recover?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has spiked, will this lead to a correction in the price of the crypto?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Surged Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, instances of the current trend have led to declines in the crypto’s...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate Registers New Highs, A Selloff Imminent?
Based on CryptoQuant data, one observer notes that whenever the Bitcoin hash rate records new highs, as is the case in late January 2023, coin prices tend to retrace as the upside momentum fades. Extending this preview on current BTC rates, the analyst predicts that prices may rise above the...
NEWSBTC
Repeat Of April 2019? Bitcoin Rally Shows Similar Break Above These Key Levels
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has broken above these three key levels in a manner reminiscent of the rally in April 2019. Bitcoin Breakout Shows Initial Similarities To April 2019 Rally. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, BTC has broken above the three investor cost-basis levels for the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Holds Ground And Sees Fresh Rally, Bulls Are Not Done Yet
Ethereum corrected lower sharply and tested $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH started a fresh increase and is now trading above the $1,600 pivot level. Ethereum is gaining pace above the $1,580 and $1,600 levels. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Here’s What Might Have Triggered Ethereum’s Decline Below $1,600
After what has been two weeks of an incredible rally for the price of Ethereum, the digital asset seems to be running out of steam. ETH’s price has now declined once more below $1,600 after a sharp downturn on Tuesday. The culprit for this seems to be growing FUD across the community.
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Crumbles 10% – Was The AVAX Rally A Bull Trap?
Avalanche has been going up the chart ladder since the start of the year, following the broader crypto market rally as major cryptocurrencies break through crucial resistances. But right now, its native token AVAX seems to have found itself a new ceiling. According to Coingecko, AVAX is down 10% in...
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Adds 8% In The Last 24 Hours, Will It Continue To Soar?
Like most cryptocurrencies, Quant (QNT) has witnessed a considerable price rally over the past weeks. The token has added more than 8.24% over the past 24 hours. Even the broader cryptocurrency market has recently seen tremendous improvement in its prices. Reports revealed that the cryptocurrency market outperformed the traditional equity market.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Hovers Above $1,600, What’s The Next Move?
The general crypto market has increased in market cap in 24 hours, up by 2.89%. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto project, is also trading in the green in the same time period. Despite being so early in 2023, ETH has recorded significant price gains in the crypto market. Ethereum is...
NEWSBTC
Why This Analyst Thinks Traders Should Not Be Bearish On Solana
For traders thinking Solana is controlled by the bears, a popular crypto market analyst, Chris Burniske, is giving a fresh perspective of hope for the major altcoin. According to the former lead of Ark Invest’s crypto department, those who think that SOL is generally bedridden in a bearish mood are mistaken.
NEWSBTC
XRP Whales Accumulate Massive Tokens – Is A Bull Run Coming?
The XRP price dipped in 2022 during the crypto winter, and the back-and-forth legal exchange between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not helped matters. However, the token is still attracting interest from whales and institutional investors. XRP still has a chance of recovery, which seems...
Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market
Tesla CEO says investor-advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have enormous power.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction But Key Uptrend Support Intact
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $23,000. BTC is testing an important support and might start a fresh increase towards $23,500. Bitcoin started a downside correction and declined below the $23,000 support zone. The price is trading below $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin PnL Index Forms Bullish Crossover
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin on-chain PnL index has surged above its 365-day MA recently, a crossover that has historically signaled early bull markets. Bitcoin On-Chain PnL Index Has Formed A Bullish Crossover. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the index is indicating a buy signal for BTC right...
NEWSBTC
Number Of New Ethereum Validators Remains Flat Ahead Of Shanghai Upgrade
There is no marked shift in the number of new addresses depositing the required 32 ETH, the minimum amount required to be deposited into the Beacon Chain for holders who wish to operate a validator node, into the official Beacon Chain Deposit Address ahead of the Shanghai Upgrade on Ethereum.
NEWSBTC
XRP Bulls Try To Break Consolidation At $0.4 To Conquer New Levels
XRP bulls are trying to ride the wave along with Bitcoin to reclaim previously lost territory. The bulls are targeting new annual highs. XRP has been trading in the green zone since the beginning of the year with a strong recovery and bullish sentiment from its investors. At press time, XRP is trading at $04.96, representing a gain of 0.78% in the last 24 hours. The token is auctioning 34% below its 2018 high of $3.40.
Comments / 0