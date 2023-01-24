ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Indiana lawmakers scale back on private school aid expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans scaled down a proposed expansion Wednesday of a program allowing parents to spend state money directly on their child’s education expenses after critics argued it opened up such payments to private schools by even the wealthiest families. Article continues below this ad. A...
INDIANA STATE
Hosemann: Strengthen penalties for carjacking, other crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday that he wants to set stronger penalties for carjacking, resisting arrest and fleeing from law enforcement officers. Article continues below this ad. The proposals are being considered during an election year when lawmakers and statewide officials, including Republican...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 school staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Article continues below this ad. The proposal passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday, just one day after the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Report: Louisiana often holds inmates beyond release dates

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates' rights and are costly to taxpayers.
LOUISIANA STATE

