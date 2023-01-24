Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Indiana lawmakers scale back on private school aid expansion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans scaled down a proposed expansion Wednesday of a program allowing parents to spend state money directly on their child’s education expenses after critics argued it opened up such payments to private schools by even the wealthiest families. Article continues below this ad. A...
seattlepi.com
Hosemann: Strengthen penalties for carjacking, other crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Thursday that he wants to set stronger penalties for carjacking, resisting arrest and fleeing from law enforcement officers. Article continues below this ad. The proposals are being considered during an election year when lawmakers and statewide officials, including Republican...
seattlepi.com
West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 school staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Article continues below this ad. The proposal passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday, just one day after the...
seattlepi.com
Report: Louisiana often holds inmates beyond release dates
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates' rights and are costly to taxpayers.
Comments / 0