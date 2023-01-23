ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

1 dead, 7 injured in Oakland shooting

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF4Cj_0kP5SiZy00

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Oakland, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a program that flags authorities when the sound of gunfire is detected.

Police at the scene found spent bullet casings but no victims, Officer Kim Armstead said in a video statement posted to Twitter . Soon after, however, police learned of victims who had taken themselves to local hospitals.

As of Monday evening, one person was confirmed dead, and seven others were injured but stable.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A shooting during filming of a music video at an Oakland gas station that killed one person and wounded four others may have been gang-related, police said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted at around 6 p.m. Monday at the Valero station on MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said. One of those wounded was in a car that was struck by bullets. Police originally said there were eight shooting victims, including the person who died. But in a Tuesday update they said three people were injured in a car accident as they drove away from the scene. Bullets also struck a business but nobody was hurt, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 shot during Campbell robbery

One person was shot during a robbery near a camera and video business in Campbell. A pistol and broken camera equipment could be seen scattered outside the shop.
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to San Francisco Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 16th and Capp Streets. The suspect fled the scene […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
norfolkneradio.com

California man extradited back to face sentencing

STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
511K+
Followers
79K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy