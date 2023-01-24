ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury considers red-light cameras

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZoi9_0kP5SDPZ00

Say cheese next time you drive through Waterbury. The city is considering whether to place red-light camera in its intersections.

That would be a first for Connecticut. But it's needed, says the Mayor. Neil O'Leary says people are dying out there.

And it might not just be Waterbury. O'Leary says that there's also interest in red light cameras for Hartford and New Haven, where Mayor Justin Elicker says there just are not enough cops to pull over everyone who runs a red light.

Comments / 3

Marty Byrde
3d ago

We need it statewide desperately. Nobody stops at red lights for the first 20 seconds that they are red. This is a statewide problem.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police search for shooting suspects in gold Ford Explorer

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for suspects in a gold Ford Explorer who shot at another driver on Sunday. Hamden police said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that the incident began in […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
branfordseven.com

Lamont Proposes New Gun Laws, Closing Loopholes

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford to announce the second of three sets of proposals he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that are focused on augmenting Connecticut’s efforts to eliminate gun violence. This particular set is concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings, and it includes:
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
NEW LONDON, CT
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Another Crash Shakes Peck Street

The following opinion piece was submitted by Petisia Adger, a Peck Street resident, retired former New Haven assistant police chief, and founder of Urban Grants 4 Us, Inc. To no avail, since the purchase of our homes on Peck Street in 1995, the Colon family and I have been petitioning various alderpersons and filed several forms requesting that the City of New Haven:
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police arrest suspect for 2022 East Hartford homicide of 17-year-old

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022. According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
connecticuthistory.org

The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford

In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy