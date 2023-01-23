ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room

The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
Seth Curry (knee) questionable Thursday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is questionable for Thursday versus the Detroit Pistons. Curry could sit out the second half of the Nets' back-to-back after scoring a season-high 32 points on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. He also matched his season-high with seven made triples. Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will have more minutes available off the bench if Curry sits out Thursday.
Hawks vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (23-24) return to action after two relaxed days off. This will be the first game of a three-game homestand. In their last game, the Thunder escaped with a road win against the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic.
Zach LaVine's Hand Injury Is Proving To Be Worrisome For The Bulls

LaVine hasn't been the same since injuring his hand on Jan. 11 against the Wizards. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is going through a rough shooting stretch as of late. Part of that is due to a right hand injury he suffered on Jan. 11 in a loss to the Washington Wizards. He has been wearing a brace on the injured hand since.
NBA scores and result last night (Jan. 25)

MIAMI, FL (Jan. 26) —— NBA scores from the latest games that were played on Wednesday night, Jan. 26 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors among the winners on the night. This article will provide you will all the updated NBA scores.
NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three with a comfortable 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 and 25 points respectively, while LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points in the defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Zach LaVine acknowledges recent struggles

Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been playing through a right hand contusion, and it has been affecting his performance. Including Tuesday’s loss to Indiana, in which Chicago blew a 21-point lead, LaVine has gone 6-of-36 (16.7%) from three-point range over his past five games. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports...
