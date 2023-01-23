Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room
The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
Which NBA team has LeBron scored the most points against?
There’s not many better duos than LeBron James and points. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is looking to enter the history books yet again very soon: the league’s all-time scoring record. He’s on pace to eclipse Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 38,387 record sometime before the All-Star Weekend...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (knee) questionable Thursday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (right knee soreness) is questionable for Thursday versus the Detroit Pistons. Curry could sit out the second half of the Nets' back-to-back after scoring a season-high 32 points on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. He also matched his season-high with seven made triples. Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will have more minutes available off the bench if Curry sits out Thursday.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Jordan Poole, Thunder-Hawks, Sixers-Nets and more)
When there are 10 NBA games in action, you know we’re going to have plenty of plays to make in the NBA best bets column. But first, I need to talk about last night, because we survived the sweat of all sweats in the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game.
2 Key Players Ruled Out For Hawks-Bulls Game
Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter have been ruled out for Monday's game.
Game preview, injury report: Chicago Bulls look to bounce back vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Bulls beat the Hornets 106-88 in their last meeting on November 2.
Hawks vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (23-24) return to action after two relaxed days off. This will be the first game of a three-game homestand. In their last game, the Thunder escaped with a road win against the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic.
Chicago Bulls earn huge win over the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center
After beating the Detroit Pistons 126-108 in Paris, France, the Chicago Bulls returned to the states and earned a 110-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, January 23, at the UC. Bulls forward Patrick Williams had one of his best games of the season. Williams scored 18 points and...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine's Hand Injury Is Proving To Be Worrisome For The Bulls
LaVine hasn't been the same since injuring his hand on Jan. 11 against the Wizards. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is going through a rough shooting stretch as of late. Part of that is due to a right hand injury he suffered on Jan. 11 in a loss to the Washington Wizards. He has been wearing a brace on the injured hand since.
sportingalert.com
NBA scores and result last night (Jan. 25)
MIAMI, FL (Jan. 26) —— NBA scores from the latest games that were played on Wednesday night, Jan. 26 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors among the winners on the night. This article will provide you will all the updated NBA scores.
sportingalert.com
NBA results yesterday: James scores 46pts, but Clippers rout Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three with a comfortable 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 and 25 points respectively, while LeBron James scored a game-high 46 points in the defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Zach LaVine acknowledges recent struggles
Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been playing through a right hand contusion, and it has been affecting his performance. Including Tuesday’s loss to Indiana, in which Chicago blew a 21-point lead, LaVine has gone 6-of-36 (16.7%) from three-point range over his past five games. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports...
