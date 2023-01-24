Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Daughter of WCU Basketball Hall of Famer Follows in Her Father’s Footsteps
Abington’s Cire Worley, who will continue her basketball career at UMass Lowell, is following in the footsteps of her father, West Chester University Hall of Famer Eric Worley, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Worley played at Central High School before being recruited by West Chester University. He...
NBC Philadelphia
First Indoor Pickleball Center to Open in Malvern
When temperatures drop and Philadelphia-area pickleball players scramble to find a place to play their increasingly popular sport indoors, they quickly find their options are limited. The choices typically involve booking off-hours at tennis complexes, which are turning to pickleball to fill unbooked court time and generate extra revenue, or...
How a West Chester Basketball Player Became a Division I Dual-Sport Athlete
Maggie Pina has been leading the Boston UniversityTerriers in three-pointers. West Chester’s Maggie Pina is making a name for herself as a dual-sport athlete at Boston University. She received two Division I scholarships for field hockey and basketball and is a top-three-point shooting option for the Boston University Terriers, writes Isabella DiAmore for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Gwen Knapp, Prominent Sports Reporter and Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist Remembered
Wilmington-native Gwen Knapp, a prominent sportswriter and The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle columnist, died on January 20 aged 61, writes Kevin Draper for The New York Times. Knapp spent close to three decades reporting on sports, nearly a decade of that as an editor and a reporter...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
phillychitchat.com
My Jerry Blavat Memories
I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
Bishop McDevitt QB Stone Saunders has a big Wednesday ahead, a couple new offers on the list
Stone Saunders appears to have a big Wednesday ahead. The Bishop McDevitt sophomore quarterback tweeted out earlier this week that he will be in Nebraska to check out what Matt Rhule and his staff have been up to trying to rebuild that program. This comes after Saunders continued to add...
$1M PA Lottery Scratch-Off ticket won in Danville
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County. According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Puff Tobacco […]
After His Wife Was Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Malvern Husband Started Racing to Increase Awareness
After his wife was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Thomas Kramer of Malvern started competing in triathlons to raise awareness of the importance of bone-marrow registration, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The 56-year-old husband has a clear message when competing in Ironman races: “Never Give Up.”. Kramer...
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
Vatican honors Philadelphia shrine with status as a basilica
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned this week the Vatican announced that it was giving a shrine in the city’s Germantown section — that has served as a focal site of prayer and pilgrimage for countless Catholics here and around the country — a new title. It will now be known as the Basilica...
‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Comes on Down from Lansdale to Win Big
Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, being congratulated by Drew Carey on his $16,000 win on The Price Is Right. Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, won thousands on CBS’s popular game show The Price Is Right, reported Chris Rollins for Cat Country 107.3. The episode with Hartranft aired last week,...
phl17.com
Grab a slice and have fun with the ‘hole’ family during the Birds game
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria has one of a kind pizza, with one of a kind customer service to match. Put your orders in for the Brandon Graham Detroit 55 pizza and fun for the ‘hole’ family mini donut kit, perfect for the kids while you watch the Eagles take on the 49ers!
US News: Delco University Top 20 in Nation for Online MBA Program
There are more top online MBA programs in the greater Philadelphia area than any other metro area in the country, including one university’s program in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulling for Philadelphia Business Journal. U.S. News and World Report took a look at the top 100 online MBA programs...
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Stoneleigh Flourishes With the Gift of Conservation
The days of landed gentry residing on sprawling estates with staff managing their households and grounds has long since faded into 19th century novels. Which explains why most historic Main Line estates are converted into condos, houses of worship, or private schools. Others are subdivided or demolished. Stoneleigh, a 42-acre estate located at 1829 County Line Road in Villanova, narrowly escaped a similar fate. Today it owes its existence as a free public garden to a family’s passion for conservation and a community willing to fight development.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the final weekend of January with a couple of big events on the calendar, particularly the always fabulous Fire & Ice Festival in the "Quiet Resort" of Bethany Beach. This year's event is being held at locations in Bethany Beach and in nearby towns like Ocean View,...
Comments / 0