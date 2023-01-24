ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Township, PA

NBC Philadelphia

First Indoor Pickleball Center to Open in Malvern

When temperatures drop and Philadelphia-area pickleball players scramble to find a place to play their increasingly popular sport indoors, they quickly find their options are limited. The choices typically involve booking off-hours at tennis complexes, which are turning to pickleball to fill unbooked court time and generate extra revenue, or...
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

How a West Chester Basketball Player Became a Division I Dual-Sport Athlete

Maggie Pina has been leading the Boston UniversityTerriers in three-pointers. West Chester’s Maggie Pina is making a name for herself as a dual-sport athlete at Boston University. She received two Division I scholarships for field hockey and basketball and is a top-three-point shooting option for the Boston University Terriers, writes Isabella DiAmore for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillychitchat.com

My Jerry Blavat Memories

I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

$1M PA Lottery Scratch-Off ticket won in Danville

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County. According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Puff Tobacco […]
DANVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Stoneleigh Flourishes With the Gift of Conservation

The days of landed gentry residing on sprawling estates with staff managing their households and grounds has long since faded into 19th century novels. Which explains why most historic Main Line estates are converted into condos, houses of worship, or private schools. Others are subdivided or demolished. Stoneleigh, a 42-acre estate located at 1829 County Line Road in Villanova, narrowly escaped a similar fate. Today it owes its existence as a free public garden to a family’s passion for conservation and a community willing to fight development.
VILLANOVA, PA
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We head into the final weekend of January with a couple of big events on the calendar, particularly the always fabulous Fire & Ice Festival in the "Quiet Resort" of Bethany Beach. This year's event is being held at locations in Bethany Beach and in nearby towns like Ocean View,...
DELAWARE STATE

