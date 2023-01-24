Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent most of the first 20 years of his life there, graduating in 1964 with a BS in Chemistry with Honors from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY). He earned a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Illinois in Urbana, IL in 1968, and moved to Las Cruces, NM with his wife, Amy, to join the NMSU Chemistry Department as an assistant professor. He retired as a full professor from NMSU after 24 years and moved to Los Alamos, where he spent two years at LANL focused on the remediation of nuclear waste. In 1993 he had the opportunity to spend two years as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii, where he and Amy enjoyed the beaches, bodysurfing, sailing, and embraced the island life. They returned to the mainland in 1995, for Ed to take a position as the Chair of the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (later renamed to USP), the oldest pharmacy college in the nation. He spent 16 years at USP, where he developed a new computational center and greatly increased the Department’s research productivity.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO