Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Council Recognizes 25th Anniversary Of Los Alamos Retired And Senior Organization With Proclamation
LARSO executive director Bernadette Lauritzen, left, and Los Alamos County Councilor Keith Lepsch at Tuesday’s Council meeting. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council meeting Tuesday evening recognized the 25th anniversary of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization with a proclamation presented to LARSO executive...
losalamosreporter.com
NNSA Public Hearing On Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program EIS Is This Evening At Fuller Lodge
The DOE.NNSA will hold a public meeting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening, Thursday at Fuller Lodge to discuss the Environmental Impact Statement for the NNSA Surplus Plutonium Disposition Program Environmental Impact Statement. The first 30 minutes of the meeting will be a poster session with NNSA personnel...
ksfr.org
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Addresses State Chamber Of Commerce
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says state businesses are the key to bringing more job opportunities, lower crime and better educational outcomes to New Mexico. The Governor addressed the State Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at its annual Business Day in Santa Fe. Lujan Grisham says while there are still many challenges...
First female Navajo Council Speaker elected
NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation government is making history once again. The tribe’s legislative branch has elected Crystalyne Curley as its new council speaker, making her the first woman to serve in that position. It comes after Buu Nygren became the nation’s youngest president and Richelle Montoya the first female vice president.
Rio Grande Sun
Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery
The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Public Schools Announces District Spelling Bee Results
LAPS District Spelling Bee winners are, from left, Julia Zou, 1st place; Rebekah Scott, 2nd place; and Gianna Rolfe, 3rd place. Julia and Rebekah will represent LAPS at the New Mexico State Qualifying Spelling Bee at the end of February. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The audience listens as a spelling bee...
What’s next for Calf Canyon FEMA compensation claims?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still in the process of distributing $2.5 billion worth of funds to compensate New Mexicans and Tribal Nations following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire. They’ve just completed a public comment period, so what’s next? Disaster relief Following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire, President […]
rrobserver.com
RRPS is seeking teacher residents
Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
New Mexico governor vows bipartisan effort to fight crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed Wednesday to work with state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to address New Mexico’s crime problems, a situation she described as untenable. The state’s largest city has had back-to-back years of record homicides and some residents...
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
rrobserver.com
As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money
At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
KRQE News 13
State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque gerrymandering case
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/. Resolution would create...
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
KRQE News 13
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Jose Trujillo on January 3, the agency had no idea they were starting to unravel the case that would become a national headline. Trujillo would lead them to the man behind the shootings at the homes of four democratic politicians.
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Edward Robert Birnbaum Oct. 28, 1943 – Jan. 21, 2023
Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent most of the first 20 years of his life there, graduating in 1964 with a BS in Chemistry with Honors from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY). He earned a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Illinois in Urbana, IL in 1968, and moved to Las Cruces, NM with his wife, Amy, to join the NMSU Chemistry Department as an assistant professor. He retired as a full professor from NMSU after 24 years and moved to Los Alamos, where he spent two years at LANL focused on the remediation of nuclear waste. In 1993 he had the opportunity to spend two years as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii, where he and Amy enjoyed the beaches, bodysurfing, sailing, and embraced the island life. They returned to the mainland in 1995, for Ed to take a position as the Chair of the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (later renamed to USP), the oldest pharmacy college in the nation. He spent 16 years at USP, where he developed a new computational center and greatly increased the Department’s research productivity.
Rio Grande Sun
Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center
A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
losalamosreporter.com
Helping Empower Heroes in Espanola
As many are aware, Espanola has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since 2020,...
Million dollar requests for Albuquerque park upgrades
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With close to 300 parks across Albuquerque, the city’s Parks and Recreation department says it’s a tough job keeping up with nearly 3,000 acres of aging infrastructure. A spokesperson says asking for millions of dollars in state funding will pave the way for much-needed upgrades across nearly three dozen parks across the […]
Comments / 0