Los Alamos County, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Council Recognizes 25th Anniversary Of Los Alamos Retired And Senior Organization With Proclamation

LARSO executive director Bernadette Lauritzen, left, and Los Alamos County Councilor Keith Lepsch at Tuesday’s Council meeting. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council meeting Tuesday evening recognized the 25th anniversary of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization with a proclamation presented to LARSO executive...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ksfr.org

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Addresses State Chamber Of Commerce

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says state businesses are the key to bringing more job opportunities, lower crime and better educational outcomes to New Mexico. The Governor addressed the State Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at its annual Business Day in Santa Fe. Lujan Grisham says while there are still many challenges...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

First female Navajo Council Speaker elected

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation government is making history once again. The tribe’s legislative branch has elected Crystalyne Curley as its new council speaker, making her the first woman to serve in that position. It comes after Buu Nygren became the nation’s youngest president and Richelle Montoya the first female vice president.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery

The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Public Schools Announces District Spelling Bee Results

LAPS District Spelling Bee winners are, from left, Julia Zou, 1st place; Rebekah Scott, 2nd place; and Gianna Rolfe, 3rd place. Julia and Rebekah will represent LAPS at the New Mexico State Qualifying Spelling Bee at the end of February. Photo Courtesy LAPS. The audience listens as a spelling bee...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s next for Calf Canyon FEMA compensation claims?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still in the process of distributing $2.5 billion worth of funds to compensate New Mexicans and Tribal Nations following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire. They’ve just completed a public comment period, so what’s next? Disaster relief Following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire, President […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPS is seeking teacher residents

Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
RIO RANCHO, NM
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money

At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque gerrymandering case

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Edward Robert Birnbaum Oct. 28, 1943 – Jan. 21, 2023

Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent most of the first 20 years of his life there, graduating in 1964 with a BS in Chemistry with Honors from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY). He earned a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Illinois in Urbana, IL in 1968, and moved to Las Cruces, NM with his wife, Amy, to join the NMSU Chemistry Department as an assistant professor. He retired as a full professor from NMSU after 24 years and moved to Los Alamos, where he spent two years at LANL focused on the remediation of nuclear waste. In 1993 he had the opportunity to spend two years as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii, where he and Amy enjoyed the beaches, bodysurfing, sailing, and embraced the island life. They returned to the mainland in 1995, for Ed to take a position as the Chair of the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (later renamed to USP), the oldest pharmacy college in the nation. He spent 16 years at USP, where he developed a new computational center and greatly increased the Department’s research productivity.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center

A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Helping Empower Heroes in Espanola

As many are aware, Espanola has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since 2020,...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Million dollar requests for Albuquerque park upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With close to 300 parks across Albuquerque, the city’s Parks and Recreation department says it’s a tough job keeping up with nearly 3,000 acres of aging infrastructure. A spokesperson says asking for millions of dollars in state funding will pave the way for much-needed upgrades across nearly three dozen parks across the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

