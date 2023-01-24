Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Gloomy economic signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. South Korea and the Philippines’ GDP data are on the Asian data docket for investors on Thursday, as the upbeat mood that has propelled global stocks and risk assets higher this year shows signs of fading.
Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labour squeeze persists
(Reuters) – U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday forecast annual profit below Street expectations, hurt by lingering supply bottlenecks and higher costs, though a generous defense budget helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates. The defense contractor said it expected a profit of $26.60 to $26.90 per share in...
Investor Elliott builds key stake in Japan’s Dai Nippon Printing – sources
(Reuters) -Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a “significant” stake in Japanese automotive battery component supplier Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (DNP), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Elliott, one of the world’s most powerful activist investors, has become one of the top three...
Nio Stock Plunged 69% in 2022. Is It a Buy for 2023?
Nio is among the few electric vehicle stocks that could rise in 2023 despite the challenges.
With music and gifts, Philippines welcomes back Chinese tourists
MANILA (Reuters) – Filipinos in traditional attire on Tuesday played bamboo marimbas and handed out necklaces and gifts to their first Chinese visitors since before the pandemic, seeking to lure back tourists after China’s scrapping of its COVID-19 curbs. Chinese travellers no longer need to quarantine on return...
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
European shares slip as investors weigh earnings reports
(Reuters) – European stocks inched lower on Wednesday as investors assessed a slew of earnings reports including chip equipment maker ASML’s, while fears of more interest rate hikes kept investors on edge. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% by 0816 GMT, with technology and financials declining the most.
OPEC+ panel unlikely to tweak oil policy at Feb. 1 meeting, sources say
LONDON (Reuters) -An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes that improved Chinese demand would drive an oil price rally were balanced by economic concerns. Ministers from the Organization of...
Factbox-The sun never sets on Google’s antitrust woes
(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google, whose clout in search, the Android smartphone operating system and online advertising upended those markets, faces antitrust fights in the United States, Europe and India. The following are some of the antitrust battles Google is fighting globally:. INDIA: Google lost a big fight...
AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments
NEW YORK (AP) — American Express saw its first quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
IBM reports highest annual revenue growth in a decade
(Reuters) – IBM Corp on Wednesday reported its highest annual revenue growth in a decade and beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter as more businesses looked to optimize their operations and save costs amid an economic downturn. The IT software and consulting company also forecast annual revenue...
Wall Street points slightly lower as more earnings come in
Wall Street drifted modestly lower before the bell Friday as investors digest more corporate earnings while waiting for the latest government data on consumer inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were down less than 0.1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Commerce Department issues its December...
Nissan and Hitachi look to charge elevators with EV batteries
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd and a Hitachi Ltd subsidiary said on Friday they plan to roll out a system to keep elevators running during blackouts by drawing power from the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs). Few cars today are capable of bi-directional charging, where...
CDC chief to create new offices to boost public health response – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is creating new offices as part of the agency’s revamp to prioritize public health response, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The CDC had said in August it would undergo a series of changes after months...
Mastercard beats profit estimates on resilient spending
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as resilient spending volumes helped the payments company cushion the blow from higher expenses. Mastercard, which has a bigger exposure to Asia Pacific than peer Visa Inc, benefited from the reopening of borders and pent-up...
Tesla has rebounded over 50% from its lows in just one month. Here’s why the stock is flying high
The remarkable January rally by Elon Musk's carmaker has been triggered by a range of short term drivers, but caution is warranted.
Chevron sets $75 billion share buyback program, raises dividend
(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its share buyback program to $75 billion, the oil industry’s most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits. The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put last...
U.S. securities regulator awards whistleblowers more than $28 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has awarded a whistleblower payout of more than $28 million to joint tipsters who shared “critical information” for one of the agency’s enforcement actions. The whistleblowers, who were not identified, provided...
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...
Toyota leader Akio Toyoda to step down as president and chief executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that Akio Toyoda will step down as president and chief executive to become chairman from April 1, and hand over the helm of Japan’s biggest automaker to its top branding officer, Koji Sato. Sato will become the new CEO...
