Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond

According to NBC4i, Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins when she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas, finally faced a Franklin County judge Monday as charges continued to mount.

Jackson is expected to primarily face federal kidnapping charges after one of the twins was recovered in Indiana. After being located in Indianapolis, she faced charges there related to spitting on a deputy as she was being processed into custody.

On Monday, she appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was charged with two counts of kidnapping and several lesser charges including driving while under suspension, reckless operation and failure to stop. Bond was set at $1.5 million, and based on her prior conviction history, including one for child endangerment, she was ordered to stay away from all minors.

For the full NBC4 story click here

