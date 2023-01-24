Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond
According to NBC4i, Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins when she stole their mother’s car and setting off a multiday Amber Alert before Christmas, finally faced a Franklin County judge Monday as charges continued to mount.
Jackson is expected to primarily face federal kidnapping charges after one of the twins was recovered in Indiana. After being located in Indianapolis, she faced charges there related to spitting on a deputy as she was being processed into custody.
On Monday, she appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was charged with two counts of kidnapping and several lesser charges including driving while under suspension, reckless operation and failure to stop. Bond was set at $1.5 million, and based on her prior conviction history, including one for child endangerment, she was ordered to stay away from all minors.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors
- Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege
- Tyre Nichols’ Death Shows Black Cops Can Also Be ‘Faces Of White Supremacy’
- She Shoots, She Scores: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Make It Official On The ‘Gram
- Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens
- ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
- The Roots Perform At Kennedy Center In New PBS Special ‘The Roots Residency’
- Erykah Badu And Her Daughter Get Cheeky On The Gram
- Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
- Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond
Comments / 1