Netflix Had Big News for Investors!

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) said its longtime CEO, Reed Hastings, would be stepping down. This came as Netflix reported excellent fourth-quarter results.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 21, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 23, 2023.

