Eli Apple on Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen: 'Someone get them in couples therapy'

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple did a lot of retweeting Monday of tweets at the expense of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the wake of Sunday's 27-10 divisional-round result in Buffalo, as Apple is known to do.

But he also made remarks in a couple of his quote-tweets - particularly about Diggs appearing to yell at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline during Buffalo's loss - that Bills Mafia didn't appreciate, and Diggs might not soon forget.

Apple, no stranger to controversy, rubbed salt in the Bills' wound by chiming in with the following:

Bills head coach Sean McDermott defended Diggs after the game. Diggs wasn't available to the media.

