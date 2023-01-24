South Plains takes two from Clarendon in key WJCAC games

LEVELLAND — Daiysha Brown and Jennifer Silva scored 17 points apiece and South Plains College hung on to first place in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference standings Monday night with a 70-58 home victory against 24th-ranked Clarendon College.

Matilda Soderlund added 16 points for South Plains (11-7, 4-0), which has won seven of eight games since late November. Silva and Soderlund had 15 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

The Lady Texans survived a 31-point output by Clarendon sophomore Aileen Marquez, a returning all-conference shooting guard who signed in November with Florida International. The 58 points, however, was the lowest output of the season by Clarendon (19-2, 3-2), which came in as the second highest scoring team in NJCAA Division I.

The Bulldogs won their first 17 games of the season before a Jan. 9 overtime loss at Odessa College.

South Plains stayed one game ahead of No. 18 New Mexico Junior College (14-3, 3-1).

SPC men 65

Clarendon 58

LEVELLAND — Sophomore guard Jaden Harris poured in 26 points and No. 10 South Plains College turned back Clarendon College in a battle of WJCAC contenders.

Harris, a 6-foot-4 East Tennessee State signee, is averaging 21.2 points over his past five games. That stretch started with him scoring a season-high 28 on Jan. 9 against New Mexico Military Institute.

Texans forward Christian Coleman scored 16 points and gathered 11 rebounds, and Elijah Tate was next with 11 points. Coleman, a 6-foot-9 Alabama-Birmingham signee, has scored in double digits in every game this season.

South Plains (16-3, 4-1) stayed one game behind No. 3 Odessa College (18-1, 5-0) in the conference standings.

Aahmod Scarbrough scored 14 points for Clarendon (16-4, 4-2), which slipped a spot to third place in the WJCAC. Josiah Fulcher added 13 for the Bulldogs.