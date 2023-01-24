Read full article on original website
Opinion: Protecting CT’s youth in the era of legal cannabis
The opening of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut marks a significant change in our state. This is the first time that cannabis is being sold legally to adults in Connecticut, and with this change comes a responsibility for all of us to ensure that it is used responsibly. Now more than ever, we must consider the potential harms that cannabis use can have on young people. No matter where you stood on the issue of legalization, we must all take responsibility for protecting our youth.
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27 - 29
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend offers a host of events celebrating Lunar New Year, as well as festivals like the 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest Grand Tasting. Here are 25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut:. 19th Annual Sun...
Connecticut boys hockey top performers / games to watch (Jan. 24)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school boys hockey for Week 6 (1/25):. Tye Battipaglia, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored four goals in a 6-3 comeback win over Bergen Catholic (N.J.). Jimbo Cohrs, Lyman Hall: Scored...
Opinion: How to make CT's electricity grid more affordable
This winter's rise in electricity costs is terrible for Connecticut families. Even worse is that the problem of high electricity bills in our state is nothing new. According to a recent study, Connecticut has the highest electricity bills in the continental United States. Our state government and policy have failed...
Rocket launched from NASA-based lab spotted flying over Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NASA debuted a new safety system with a rocket that was seen flying over Connecticut Tuesday night. Rocket Lab USA, located at NASA's Wallops facility, launched the rocket from Virginia and it soared above the East Coast. Portland, Conn., resident Michael Beck managed to snap a photo of the Electron rocket as it flew over Connecticut. He captured the photo using a camera with a tripod and a 40-millimeter lens.
CT chefs, restaurant nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation awards
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut chefs and a top Peruvian restaurant have been nominated for James Beard Foundation awards, known as one of the most prominent honors in the culinary industry. Christian Hunter of Community Table in Washington and Renee Touponce of...
Governor creates commission to study Arizona prison problems
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced the creation of a commission to study problems in Arizona’s prisons, including staffing levels and the health care offered to those behind bars. The creation of the commission by Hobbs, Arizona’s first Democratic governor since 2009, came several days...
Meet the UConn men's basketball All-Decade team: 2000-09
The UConn men’s basketball program experienced its most significant breakthroughs in the 1990s, with the 1990 Dream Season and the 1999 national championship. But it was in the 2000s when the Huskies truly settled in, in accomplishment and perception, as one of the nation’s truly elite programs, right up there with Duke and North Carolina.
Stephon Castle is UConn men's basketball's first McDonald's All-American since 2016: 'It's validation'
STORRS — The UConn men's basketball team has been looking for good news lately, and it got some great news on Tuesday afternoon. Stephon Castle, the 6-foot-6, Class of 2023 guard from Georgia who committed to the Huskies over a year ago, was named to the 2023 McDonald's All-American Team.
No. 19 UConn men's basketball vs. No. 13 Xavier: Time, TV and what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Revenge tour? That can't be what the UConn men's basketball team is thinking right now. The Huskies simply need victories, against anyone. Still, it has to be somewhere in the back of the Huskies' minds that the second half...
