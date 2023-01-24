Read full article on original website
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
Ex-con nabbed in slaying of NYC grandmother ID’d via stolen bag: docs
The ex-con charged in the shocking killing of a beloved Manhattan grandmother found bound and gagged in her apartment was identified through a green rolling shopping cart he took from the victim’s home, new court documents reveal. Terrence Moore, 53, was charged earlier this week with burglary and murder in the death of Maria Hernandez, 74, who was found beaten and asphyxiated at her Upper West Side home on Jan. 18. Moore, who is on lifetime parole for a prior murder conviction, is believed to have broken into Hernandez’s West 83rd Street building and committed the heinous crime alongside suspect Lashawn Mackey,...
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops
Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said. Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said. Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.
Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn deli owner was stabbed and beaten after he attempted to stop a suspect from stealing a bottle of Snapple from his Bedford Avenue store in Flatbush. Officers with the NYPD’s 71st Precinct arrived at the scene at around 6 pm on Monday after receiving a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman entered the store and one of them attempted to steal a bottle of Snapple. When the 44-year-old owner confronted the thief, an argument started that led to the man being stabbed in the The post Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC bodega owner stabbed by man trying to steal a Snapple
The owner of a Brooklyn bodega was stabbed while trying to stop a thief from swiping a Snapple inside his store earlier this month, police said Wednesday. The violence broke out after a man and woman walked into the Deli and Grill on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush together just before 6 p.m. Jan. 16, cops said. The man tried to leave with a bottle of iced tea — and the owner tried to stop him, sparking an argument with the couple. During the tiff, the attempted thief pulled out a knife and stabbed the owner in the back as the woman repeatedly punched him in the face, according to police. The owner, 44, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was expected to recover, cops said. The NYPD released surveillance images of the couple Tuesday evening, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom
A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
fox5ny.com
Victim ID'd in Bronx quadruple shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man who was fatally shot in a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that also left three others injured. Police identified the victim as Kadeem Corion, 33, of Queens. According to police, two men were...
Police report missing teen in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl missing for over a week in Queens. According to police, Emily Paz, 17, was last seen leaving her Cherry Avenue home at around 11:30 am last Tuesday, She is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’5″ in height, approximately 140 lbs in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, The post Police report missing teen in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
Man out on bond accused of threatening to kill NYPD cops on Twitter
A homeless man was arrested in Brooklyn on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill police officers in videos posted to Twitter.
1 dead, several injured in Newark shooting
One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Newark.
Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested 28-year-old Lashawn Duffie in connection with the November death of a woman whose body was found inside a Cypress Hill residence. At around 3:57 am on November 11th, the body of Surgeys Ramirez was found inside an apartment that was on fire. FDNY EMS located Ramirez unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to have been squatting inside the Van Siclen Avenue apartment. According to police, the address given as Duffie’s home tracks back to the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center. It is not known whether or not he The post Suspect charged for kidnapping, killing woman inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
