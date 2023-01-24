Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man sitting in his vehicle was slashed during a robbery committed by three suspects outside a Staten Island business last weekend. Today, police released a video and photos of the suspects who are still at-large and asked the public to assist in their identification. On Saturday, January 7th, the three suspects approached the man who was inside his vehicle and forced his door open. They demanded the victim’s money and property before slashing his face with a box cutter. In the end, the suspects were not able to get any valuables from the suspect. The post Botched robbery suspects slashed victim’s face with box cutter in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who tied up, burned woman alive in Brooklyn was angry about comics, gaming console: prosecutors
The man who allegedly set fire to a woman in Brooklyn last year went on a murderous rampage after prosecutors say the victim destroyed his comic books and video game console.
64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect assaulted an elderly man without provocation last Wednesday while he was stocking shelves inside a convenience store in Brooklyn. A video surveillance video of the incident was released by the NYPD on Tuesday. Now, the police are asking the public to assist them in identifying the perpetrator. The attack occurred at around 2:30 pm while the 64-year-old worker was restocking refrigerated goods. Without provocation, the suspect began taunting the man, eventually throwing him to the ground. He suffered facial lacerations. The suspect fled. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with information in regard to The post 64-year old man assaulted while stocking shelves at Brooklyn bodega appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves
NEW YORK, NY – A security guard working at the Dollar Discount Party Store at the Bronx Terminal Market was assaulted when he tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing a microwave oven. An unidentified group of individuals removed a microwave from the Dollar Discount Party Store located at 700 Exterior Street on Wednesday, at approximately 4 pm, and attempted to leave the store without paying for it. A 64-year-old male security guard tried to stop the individuals from leaving the store, at which point the individuals punched him in the face causing serious physical injury. The victim The post Bronx security guard assaulted by microwave thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn deli owner was stabbed and beaten after he attempted to stop a suspect from stealing a bottle of Snapple from his Bedford Avenue store in Flatbush. Officers with the NYPD’s 71st Precinct arrived at the scene at around 6 pm on Monday after receiving a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman entered the store and one of them attempted to steal a bottle of Snapple. When the 44-year-old owner confronted the thief, an argument started that led to the man being stabbed in the The post Deli owner in Brooklyn stabbed and beaten over stolen bottle of Snapple appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship
FREEHOLD, NJ – A female jail guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged for providing an inmate she was romantically involved in a cell phone. That phone was provided to the inmate so the two could communicate more often. Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway, was charged with a single count of second-degree Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate. When Johnson and the inmate were in a romantic relationship, she brought the cell phone to the jail so they could communicate more frequently, according to an internal investigation. “Sworn members of law enforcement The post Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes
NEW YORK, NY – According to police, a 17-year-old male was robbed Sunday night in Queens by multiple suspects who demanded his clothes and cell phone. One of the suspects had a gun in his hand, and the other held a ‘golden club’ in his hand. The robbery happened at around 6:30 pm in the area of 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in the Cambria Heights section of Queens. As the teen was approached by the suspects, he began to run but was chased down by the suspects. “One of the individuals displayed a gold club while the second individual The post Suspect with golden club robbed Queens teen of his clothes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are searching for a man who carjacked the driver of a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 at gunpoint in the Bronx last week. Today, detectives with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to a police report, the male victim was sitting inside of his parked white 2019 Toyota Rav4 in the vicinity of Boston Road and Louis Nine Boulevard when an unknown individual approached the driver’s side window. “The individual displayed a firearm and demanded that the victim exit his vehicle. The individual The post Police investigating armed carjacking in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Son of top Philadelphia police union official charged with possessing a stolen gun
PHILADELPHIA - A top official with the powerful police officers union, the Fraternal Order of Police, say he supports his son who FOX 29 has learned is under arrest for carrying a firearm without a license - a weapon police say was stolen out of a southern state,. It was...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Number of underage murder suspects doubles as NYPD grapples with ‘deficient’ juvenile criminal justice system
Big Apple cops are grappling with a “deficient” juvenile criminal justice system that treats young offenders with kid gloves — even as the city faces a twofold jump in the number of underage accused killers, NYPD officials told The Post. Authorities said the state’s “Raise the Age” statute has led to a decline in overall arrests and more slap-on-the-wrist “juvenile reports” — the equivalent of a ticket that carries no criminal consequences for suspected teen offenders. “We’ve been able to take 16- and 17-year-olds in Raise the Age and not criminalize it by doing juvenile reports,” outgoing NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kevin O’Connor,...
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the New York City Housing Authority’s Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by the The post 25-year-old shot during argument inside NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
