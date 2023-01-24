ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others

Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
101.5 WPDH

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds

Lorenzo Prieto on January 26, 2023 According to Politico, New Jersey’s governor approved the expenditure of more than half a million dollars from federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of eight new SUVs for state officials’ use. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) allocated $521,783 for the SUVs under the Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. As part of a memo sent by the Treasury Department to the Joint Budget Oversight Committee (JBOC), which requested $200 million in federal rescue funds, this expense was included as one of 46 line items. The administration made unilateral spending decisions regarding the American The post New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
njspots.com

Local Photographer Captures Rocket Launch Over New Jersey

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, New Jersey Photographer Matt Baron planned and timed his photo of the Rocket Lab launch of the Electron Rocket, nicknamed “Virginia is for Lovers,” as seen from the Judge’s Shack on Island Beach State Park. This launch was the first one from...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
WPFO

New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it

ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
MAINE STATE
New Jersey Globe

Among New Hampshire Republicans, Christie is at zero

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Is running just 6.4% behind where he was in 2016 when he won 7.4% of the vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. Christie did not register as the first choice of any likely Republican primary voters in a University of New Hampshire poll released today but garners 1% of the vote as a second choice.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York

John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
