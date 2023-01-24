Lorenzo Prieto on January 26, 2023 According to Politico, New Jersey’s governor approved the expenditure of more than half a million dollars from federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of eight new SUVs for state officials’ use. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) allocated $521,783 for the SUVs under the Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. As part of a memo sent by the Treasury Department to the Joint Budget Oversight Committee (JBOC), which requested $200 million in federal rescue funds, this expense was included as one of 46 line items. The administration made unilateral spending decisions regarding the American The post New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO