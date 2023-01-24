ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship

FREEHOLD, NJ – A female jail guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged for providing an inmate she was romantically involved in a cell phone. That phone was provided to the inmate so the two could communicate more often. Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway, was charged with a single count of second-degree Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate.   When Johnson and the inmate were in a romantic relationship, she brought the cell phone to the jail so they could communicate more frequently, according to an internal investigation. “Sworn members of law enforcement The post Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship appeared first on Shore News Network.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Howell drunk driver charged for crash that killed young woman in Marlboro

HOWELL, NJ – Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a February 2022 fatal crash that killed a young woman from Monroe. According to police, “Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, members of the Marlboro Township Police Department and Old Bridge Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 9 and County Route 520/Newman Springs Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro. At that location, officers located the two vehicles involved in the collision: a 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossover operated by The post Howell drunk driver charged for crash that killed young woman in Marlboro appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Man found dead inside car at Lakewood gas station

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man inside a car at a Lakewood gas station. The incident occurred at around 2 am Sunday morning when the man’s vehicle was noticed being parked near the gas station for an extended period of time. Police arrived to find a 44-year-old man inside the car, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial report suggests the man might have suffered from a drug overdose, but this has not been confirmed by the medical examine’s office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause The post Man found dead inside car at Lakewood gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
