Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship
FREEHOLD, NJ – A female jail guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged for providing an inmate she was romantically involved in a cell phone. That phone was provided to the inmate so the two could communicate more often. Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway, was charged with a single count of second-degree Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate. When Johnson and the inmate were in a romantic relationship, she brought the cell phone to the jail so they could communicate more frequently, according to an internal investigation. “Sworn members of law enforcement The post Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drug Dealer Who Conspired With Wife To Sell Deadly Drugs In VA Gets Nine Years In Prison
Federal officials announced that a man who flooded parts of Virginia with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine while conspiring with his wife and two others will spend nearly a decade behind bars.Fahid Rashid, 32, of Culpeper, was sentenced this week to nine years in federal prison for his role in a…
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
Pagans Motorcycle Gang's Meth Dealer Heads To Prison In Pennsylvania: USDOJ
A man who was known as a methamphetamine dealer for the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has admitted to violating federal narcotics trafficking laws and has been sentenced for his crimes according to a release by the US Department of Justice on Monday, January 23, 2023. Joshua Birrell, 40, formerly of Latrobe,...
Ocean County Man Arrested After Fight Breaks Out
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local man was arrested and charged after a late night fight broke out in front of a 7-Eleven, police said. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday even, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Officer Brett Behrens was patrolling the Harbor Island Shopping Plaza when he came across an active fight involving three people in front of the 7-Eleven.
Drug Kingpin Gets 20 Years For Running Wide-Ranging Fentanyl Distribution Ring In Maryland
A drug kingpin responsible for running the operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Maryland, leading to at least one fatal overdose, will spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, federal officials announced.Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Thu…
Maryland Attacker Who Strangled Woman In Pennsylvania Sheetz Restroom Arrested: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and two months later police say they have found the Maryland man who attacked her, authorities announced on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Elijah Richard Jennings, 25, originally from Harrisburg, most recently living in Maryland, was arrested on...
Howell drunk driver charged for crash that killed young woman in Marlboro
HOWELL, NJ – Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a February 2022 fatal crash that killed a young woman from Monroe. According to police, “Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, members of the Marlboro Township Police Department and Old Bridge Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 9 and County Route 520/Newman Springs Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro. At that location, officers located the two vehicles involved in the collision: a 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossover operated by The post Howell drunk driver charged for crash that killed young woman in Marlboro appeared first on Shore News Network.
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
New York girl, 15, sentenced to up to 9 years in jail in fatal stabbing of cheerleader
A 15-year-old New York girl who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old cheerleader in April has been sentenced to up to nine years behind bars. The teenager, who was not publicly identified because of her age, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter last month in the death of Kayla Green, a sophomore at Mount Vernon High School.
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
UPDATE: Police-Involved Shooting Death Of South Jersey Man Under Mandatory State Review
The death of a South Jersey man in a confrontation with police is under a mandatory review by an arm of the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said. Daniel Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, was shot and killed in a wooded area of the Gloucester County town of Deptford on Sunday, Jan. 22.
VIDEO: Maryland man charged after carjacking, police chase ends in crash on Beltway
A Maryland man has been charged after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway.
WUSA
Escaped prisoner caught after days on the run in Maryland
Police took 27-year-old Jeremiah Ballard into custody. State police say he managed to slip out of the correctional facility in Carrol County last week.
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain
A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Man found dead inside car at Lakewood gas station
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man inside a car at a Lakewood gas station. The incident occurred at around 2 am Sunday morning when the man’s vehicle was noticed being parked near the gas station for an extended period of time. Police arrived to find a 44-year-old man inside the car, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial report suggests the man might have suffered from a drug overdose, but this has not been confirmed by the medical examine’s office. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause The post Man found dead inside car at Lakewood gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager
The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
