FREEHOLD, NJ – A female jail guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged for providing an inmate she was romantically involved in a cell phone. That phone was provided to the inmate so the two could communicate more often. Latonya C. Johnson, 51, of Piscataway, was charged with a single count of second-degree Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate. When Johnson and the inmate were in a romantic relationship, she brought the cell phone to the jail so they could communicate more frequently, according to an internal investigation. “Sworn members of law enforcement The post Female Monmouth jail guard provided inmate with cell phone during romantic relationship appeared first on Shore News Network.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO